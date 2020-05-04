Cody Rhodes On TNT Championship: “I Don’t Do This To Be Anything Other Than The Greatest”

Tony Schiavone sits down with Cody Rhodes ahead of this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, in an all new interview featured above.

The “American Nightmare” discusses why the ongoing TNT Championship is so important to him as a second generation wrestler, his brother Dustin’s recent bloodbath against Lance Archer, as well as his own upcoming match with the “Murderhawk Monster” in the tournament finals at AEW Double or Nothing.

“So when you’re a second generation – third generation whatever – and you join this, you’re almost always set with the standards that were laid before you. Well, my standards are pretty lofty. Dusty was a three-time world champion. He started everybody and their mother when it comes to giving them their debuts, and their breaks. He really had a significant chunk of wrestling’s total legacy.”

“I don’t do this to be anything other than the greatest; anything other than the absolute best. That sounds ridiculous, but I really still believe in dreams. You get better every day. Every day since I started, which is really 15-years-old, I’ve tried to be a better wrestler the next day. I’m going to be 35 in June, and I said I’m going to do this until 40-years-old. I don’t know if that’s accurate. It’s rarely ever [accurate]in wrestling, but that’s what I said.”

“I want to make sure that two people in particular never have to work a day in their life. That’s my wife, who will choose to work every day because that’s who she is, and my mother, who refuses to acknowledge that I’m still trying to do everything that I can to take care of her. I want to make sure that they know that I did it, and I did it with wrestling.”