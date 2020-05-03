Cody Rhodes On Wrestling’s “Next Big Thing”, Authority Figures On AEW Dynamite

The “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes answered a handful of questions in a Twitter Q&A this weekend, speaking on authority figures in wrestling, who might be the “next big thing”, and even why he and Brandi’s dogs are named after cheese.

Cody was negative on the idea of All Elite Wrestling introducing some kind of story-driven authority figure on television. “Hopefully never,” he tweeted. “The audience isn’t dumb, they know who management is. Authority elements seem insulting in this era. This is just my opinion, as there’s a lot of fun ways to do this and I respect those.”

Rhodes is one of several Executive Vice Presidents, along with Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks, with executive level power behind-the-scenes. While AEW President Tony Khan has chosen not to appear as an on-screen character, he is acknowledged when necessary and is not shy about speaking publicly on his role in the company.

Cody also praised Wardlow and Kris Statlander as wrestlers to watch, as far as who might be the “next big thing” in the business. He noted that they were “on the verge of special stuff” and “if they do the work, sky is the limit”.

