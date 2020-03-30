Cody Rhodes Promises A “Cool Announcement” On The Upcoming “Road To…” Video

Cody Rhodes has taken to social media this week to tease a “cool announcement” for the upcoming “Road To” video that will be put on YouTube today.

Cody stated that he has been working with Tony Schiavone for some AEW DARK content, but also an announcement. He then went on to state that it is something that fans have been clamoring for, while also making it clear it has nothing to do with a video game.