Cody Rhodes Reacts To Fans Disappointed In Hikaru Shida/Nyla Rose ‘Full Gear’ Build

This Saturday, Hikaru Shida defends the AEW Women’s Championship against Nyla Rose in what should be a great match. Unfortunately, the build to the title bout – or perceived lack thereof – has been one of the more heavily criticized talking points heading into Full Gear.

Many of the women’s matches and segments on Dynamite in recent months have been shorter, with a lack of story-telling as compared to the men’s singles and tag team championships.

It certainly does not help matters that prior to this past Wednesday’s show, the challenger and supposed number one contender had only wrestled one five-minute match on television over the course of the last four months.

One member of the AEW executive team apparently not disappointed in the women’s championship match is the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes, who spoke to members of the media in a conference call on Thursday afternoon.

Cody told Kristen Ashly of Belle to Belles, “I personally am not disappointed because my outlook on wrestling is there’s a wrestling ring, and we have wrestlers, and we have rankings, and there will be matches.”

I do understand that for the last 20 years fans have been conditioned to think that every match is going to start with an invisible camera and a piece of cake in catering, and someone takes that last piece of cake and now there’s drama. Now there is a ‘storyline’. In our case, it’s sports-centric. We’re right back to it, and I meant it when I said it. “I hope folks aren’t disappointed when they get this wonderful match between two incredible female performers. There is no one better than Shida, and I’m talking about our women’s division and our men’s division. But I am aware that for 20 years, they’ve been conditioned that every match needs to have a War & Peace story connected to it. That will not be the case with AEW. We have wrestling matches because we are a wrestling show. It’s in the title. I hope that, if there was any disappointment in the build, there will be no disappointment in the execution.”

Check out our complete transcript of Thursday’s wrestling media call with Cody Rhodes. The TNT Champion talks for nearly an hour about Full Gear, his match with Darby Allin, Eddie Kingston, the philosophy behind AEW DARK, managing violence in wrestling, the return of managers and stables, and a whole lot more.