Cody Rhodes Reflects On Creating The Dog Collar Match With Brodie Lee
During a recent interview on Talk Is Jericho, Cody Rhodes remembered his Dog Collar match with Brodie Lee, and how they put it together.
The two men collided in a Dog Collar Match for the AEW TNT Championship in what was Brodie’s final ever match, which is one that was incredibly well received by the wrestling world.
Cody spoke about how the match was put together and admitted he was worried about their necks at first, as he spoke about how Brodie pushed and challenged him as a wrestler.
“Jerry Lynn helped put it together. The night before, I’m putting the collar on, the chain, and we’re pulling on each other. It’s like the first time you get in a cage, it’s awkward. I was very worried about our necks and any whiplash. Everyone praised his work and he could make something look incredibly violent, but we could have done that match every night. I am overly prepared, so we had another collar and chain under the ring. Everything went how we wanted it to go. He was adamant we do a really big bump in the commercial. He had me do Kevin Owens’ package piledriver, and he was really confident in my strength. I was able to do it, no problem. He pushed me and challenged me as a wrestler, and I love that. One of my favorite things from that match is, I punched him with the chain wrapped around my hand, and he said, ‘I want you to punch me in the face as hard as you can.’ So, I leveled him, and he just chuckled. He really wanted to do a dog collar and a gritty and serious rivalry,” said Cody. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Cody Rhodes Gives AEW An “A” For Its 2020 Product
When it comes to reflecting on AEW’s 2020, Executive Vice President, Cody Rhodes has scored the company an A grade.
Cody spoke with Talk Is Jericho where he revealed his grade for the company and admitted that he knows where they need to grow and that he’s learned a lot of hard lessons along the way within that year.
“Somebody asked me “grade it” and of course, as part of the company, I’m not going to give it a bad grade but I said, “A” and there’s room for an “A+”. We know where we need to grow. AEW, if this had been its last year, thank gosh it wasn’t, it’s still been the greatest year of my life. I learned a lot of lessons and learned some hard lessons about the burdens of management. If you weren’t popular before, you’re definitely not going to be popular as you enter that space. I still think it’s surreal – the numbers, that’s why I love the data, and you’re great about the data – The Demo God. I love it when (Chris) Harrington shows me this spreadsheet and talks about our international deals, we’re having these calls, I was on the phone with Microsoft the other day, what am I doing? But, I know what I want, I know what we’re talking about, that blows me away, I told Tony (Khan), “do not give me this job unless you really want me to really do the job, which would probably include pissing you off from time to time”, which he’s never been pissed at me, at least his version, maybe he has. That’s been the most exciting thing, the brain trust here amongst the talent, the EVPs, the management, the committee that exists that we don’t talk about, the committee of thought, which is the Bucks and Kenny (Omega), you (Jericho) and Tony is, more than ever has in his mind, how he wants the show to be as he is booking it, laying it out – I love it. I know it sounds like a tumultuous thing, all those names on paper and those people, and Arn (Anderson) – Arn is out there with me by the ring pretty much doing jack shit except holding this play card up but what Arn does back here, my gosh, I literally want to look at him – where have you been?” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcriptions)
Nick Jackson Speaks About His Experience With COVID-19
AEW’s Nick Jackson has spoken about his experience with COVID-19 and has called out people who are still COVID-deniers.
Jackson posted on his Instagram giving his thoughts about people who are still claiming that COVID-19 isn’t real as he shared his own personal experience with the vaccine. Not only did he discuss how he felt at the time, but also in his recovery after and how it impacted his cardio long-term.
“Crazy to think there’s still COVID deniers out there in the world,” said Jackson on social media. “I had a pretty bad case of COVID in early September that kept me bed ridden for nearly 3 weeks. I couldn’t taste or smell for 2 and a half months. At one point my whole body had hives on it and my doctor said that it was definitely from COVID,” added Jackson.
“Matt had to do the majority of the work in matches once I returned safely because I couldn’t catch my breath. My cardio is finally back but it took months to finally feel like myself again. Let’s protect each other and wear a mask.”
Nick Jackson revealing his battle with COVID
— Daily Wrestling News (@DailyWWENews) January 10, 2021
STF Underground Ep. 88 – Who Should Get Called Up From NXT In 2021? Which Wednesday Show Had The Better Main Event?
Welcome once again to another episode of STF Underground!
In this episode Dan Ryno returns to discuss:
- New Japan Pro Wrestling Wrestling Kingdom 15
- Where does the Dark Order go from here?
- Which Wednesday Night Show Had The Better Main Event?
- Who Should Get Called Up To The Main Roster in 2021?
- Is Kyle O’Reilly Championship Material?
- AND MUCH MORE!
FOLLLOW US:
Facebook: STF Underground Podcast
Twitter/IG: @STFUnderground
