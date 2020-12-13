Cody Rhodes Reflects On His Time Working With Impact Wrestling

Manik Returns, Captures X-Division Title

There’s quite a bit of news coming out of Saturday night’s Final Resolution special on IMPACT Plus. The promotion has gone to extra effort over the last few months to shed the “house show” perception these shows used to have and create a bit more urgency by including title changes, surprises and some minor storyline development.

We have a new X-Division Champion. Rohit Raju held an open challenge for anyone on the roster except TJP, who was barred from ever challenging the “Desi Hitman” after losing a recent title match. TJP found a way around this, resurrecting the masked character “Manik” to defeat Rohit and capture the X-Division title for the second time.

No More Deaners

It looks like The Deaners are no more. Eric Young picked up a victory over Rhino at Final Resolution, and joined with Joe Doering in beating down the ECW legend after their match. The Deaners made the save, but after weeks of two-decade veteran Cody trying to prove himself and coming up short, he snapped and turned on Cousin Jake. This could potentially open the door to Jake Something’s first singles run on IMPACT television.

Trouble In The North?

Ethan Page claims he has a plan, but it looks like The North might be in the midst of a full blown meltdown. After losing the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships, twice, the duo has been on shaky ground. It was made worse by Page injuring Doc Gallows and making it impossible for them to challenge for the gold again until the Good Brother returns.

After Page lost to “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson at Final Resolution, Josh Alexander left his North jacket in the ring and walked out on his long-time tag team partner. Highlights below.

Rich Swann Retains World Title

Rich Swann retained the IMPACT World Championship against Chris Bey in an excellent main event match on Saturday night at Final Resolution. After the match, Swann was confronted in the ring by Moose, who raised both the IMPACT belt and the TNA World Heavyweight Championship in the air.