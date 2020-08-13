It’s unfortunate news for Cody Rhodes as his request to trademark ‘Bash At The Beach’ hasn’t gone to plan as it was unfortunately denied.

Cody has worked hard to try and get the PPV name trademarked, first filing for it back on March 18, 2019, but this was initially refused as it was deemed to be too similar in context to WWE’s trademark of “The Bash.”

In June, Cody’s team requested the USPTO to reconsider, claiming that other terms such as “wrestling” and “fight” shared multiple trademarks within the wrestling landscape.

The argument said, “To deny registration of the mark because of a single common word lacks logic and flies in the face of innumerable trademarks on the register that co-exist and have been co-registered without any likelihood of confusion. For example: 1) There are 216 active registrations and applications in Class 041 that include the word WRESTLING; 2) There are 5 active registrations in Class 041 for wrestling-related services that include the word STAR; 3) There are 13 active registrations and applications in Class 041 for wrestling-related services that include the word FIGHT; 4) There are 8 active registrations and applications in Class 041 for wrestling-related services that include the word ROCK; This exemplary list ignores that there are many other marks with similar wordings in Class 041 unrelated to wrestling but related to one another that co-exist. Again, the USPTO regularly allows for co-existing trademark registrations with common words, and, like in this instance, there is no likelihood of confusion. As noted in the previous response, hereby incorporated by reference in its entirety, the marks are two words (THE BASH) and three words (BASH AT THE BEACH) with three words (of the five total) being different from one another. In this light, Applicant renews its position that there is no likelihood of confusion between the marks, and the instant mark should be passed to publication.”

On July 21, 2020, the USPTO denied Cody’s request for reconsideration with the following statement: