Cody Rhodes Retains TNT Title In Time-Limit Draw, Challenger Set For AEW Full Gear

The “American Nightmare” retained the TNT Championship in the first defense of his second reign this evening on AEW Dynamite, but did so by the skin of his teeth.

Cody Rhodes won the belt back from Mr. Brodie Lee and the Dark Order last Wednesday night, and was immediately challenged by fan favorite “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy, who tonight took the champion to a time-limit draw.

We now know that Darby Allin is next in line to challenge for the TNT Championship; a first for the rising star – and that the match will go down on Saturday, November 7 at AEW Full Gear.

Allin’s rivalry with Cody goes back to the very beginning of All Elite Wrestling, wrestling him to a time-limit draw at AEW Fyter Fest in 2019. The two then faced off in a rematch on the first Dynamite of 2020, with Cody picking up the victory.

Cody also won his third singles interaction with Darby, a semifinal round match in the tournament to crown the first TNT Champion, which he of course went on to win at Double or Nothing earlier this year.