Cody Rhodes Returns To AEW Dynamite With A Brand New Look (Video)

The “American Nightmare” is back!

Cody Rhodes has been off television for the last few weeks, selling the effects of a brutal dismantling at the hands of Brodie Lee at AEW All Out – and filming for the new TBS series The Go Big Show.

Rhodes returned to AEW Dynamite tonight in epic fashion, showing off a bit of a dark new look before making a beeline for the ring and The Dark Order members inside.

While TNT Champion Brodie was able to escape the chaos with members of the faction, avoiding a well-earned receipt from an obviously infuriated Cody, a few members of The Dark Order didn’t make it out as easy.

This has not been confirmed, but Brodie later challenged Cody to an old fashioned dog collar match for the TNT title, taking some unnecessary shots at the Nightmare Family and wife Brandi Rhdoes.