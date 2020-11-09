Cody Rhodes Reveals Which AEW Wrestlers He Still Wants To Face

Cody Rhodes may no longer be TNT Champion, but he is looking ahead to the future with wrestlers on the roster he still wants to face.

Cody was defeated by Darby Allin at AEW Full Gear, losing the TNT Championship in the process, although after the match he worked alongside Allin to fight against Team Taz.

However, when he looks to the future, Cody spoke with Bleacher Report, about which members of the roster he would like to compete against in the future.