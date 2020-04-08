Cody Rhodes Sends Chilling Message To AEW Roster Ahead Of TNT Tournament

Cody Rhodes will step into the ring tonight on AEW Dynamite in a major rematch against rival Shawn Spears, kicking off an 8-man tournament to crown the first ever TNT Champion.

The “American Nightmare” sat down with a cigar to run down the entire bracket for the upcoming tournament, from the man he helped make, Darby Allin, to his brother Dustin Rhodes… to the “Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, who some say has Cody running scared ever since joining the AEW roster.

Check out the excellent video from Cody below. Our live coverage of AEW Dynamite begins this Wednesday evening at 8pm ET.