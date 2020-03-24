Cody Rhodes Set For Commentary Role During 3/25 AEW Dynamite

Cody Rhodes has taken to social media to announce that he will be on guest commentary this week for AEW Dynamite, as well as wrestling on the show.

It was previously announced that Cody would be going one on one with Jimmy Havoc on the show, but it appears he’ll be pulling double duty.

Cody confirmed on social media he will be joining Tony Schiavone as a guest commentator for AEW Dynamite this week. He also teased he has a bad habit on commentary that he hopes fans will enjoy.

This Wednesday I’ll be joining @tonyschiavone24 on commentary LIVE for #AEWDynamite (I have a bad habit on commentary that I’ll be totally leaning into, and hopefully it turns into something fun for the fans watching at home) More info to come… — Cody (@CodyRhodes) March 23, 2020

It is currently unknown what this means in regards to Jim Ross and Excalibur and their roles on the show.