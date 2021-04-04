Cody Rhodes Set To Face Aaron Solow At AEW’s The House Always Wins Event

Cody Rhodes is set to go one on one with Aaron Solow at the upcoming AEW The House Always Wins event, which is AEW’s first house show.

AEW released a video with Tony Schiavone revealing the line-up for the first-ever live event in AEW’s history, with Cody Rhodes and Aaron Solow being set for a Duuuval Street Fight on the night.

Cody also appeared on the video where he gave his thoughts on QT Marshall, stating he’s a good guy but someone who has no credentials.

“I would say, ‘I hope you see a great trainer.’ Somebody who runs a prolific wrestling school, and a wonderful individual when it comes to back of house. A wonderful employee for AEW. A really nice guy. What he actually sees is the problem. See, you see this divine gift to wrestling. He genuinely believes he is a good wrestler, but there is no credentials, there is no exposition, there is no evidence to back that up. What, you were an extra at Ring of Honor 30 times? You saw Brian Danielson in the airport once, you think, maybe? He’s a nice guy, but so is my neighbor. Doesn’t mean he belongs in the ring. Get used to living with a qualifier.”

Cody also gave his thoughts on his opponent, Solow, where he stated that he’s been someone else’s bitch and on Friday, he will be his.

“Aaron Solow, you know all too well what it’s like to be a qualifier. For a decade, you were a baggage handler. For a decade, you were somebody else’s bitch. On that night, you’ll be mine.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)

The full match card for the show has also been revealed, which is set to be a stacked show with the following line-up:

12-Man #1 Contender Battle Royal (Winner Receives TNT Championship Match Later That Night): Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, The Butcher, The Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Dark Order’s 10, Colt Cabana.

TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. TBD

The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, & Penta El Zero Miedo)

Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt & Mike Sydal

Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.

Jade Cargill In Action

Jurassic Express & Top Flight’s Dante Martin vs. The Pinnacle w/Wardlow

Eddie Kingston vs. Cezar Bononi

Orange Cassidy In Action

Duuuval Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow