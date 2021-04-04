AEW
Cody Rhodes Set To Face Aaron Solow At AEW’s The House Always Wins Event
Cody Rhodes is set to go one on one with Aaron Solow at the upcoming AEW The House Always Wins event, which is AEW’s first house show.
AEW released a video with Tony Schiavone revealing the line-up for the first-ever live event in AEW’s history, with Cody Rhodes and Aaron Solow being set for a Duuuval Street Fight on the night.
Cody also appeared on the video where he gave his thoughts on QT Marshall, stating he’s a good guy but someone who has no credentials.
“I would say, ‘I hope you see a great trainer.’ Somebody who runs a prolific wrestling school, and a wonderful individual when it comes to back of house. A wonderful employee for AEW. A really nice guy. What he actually sees is the problem. See, you see this divine gift to wrestling. He genuinely believes he is a good wrestler, but there is no credentials, there is no exposition, there is no evidence to back that up. What, you were an extra at Ring of Honor 30 times? You saw Brian Danielson in the airport once, you think, maybe? He’s a nice guy, but so is my neighbor. Doesn’t mean he belongs in the ring. Get used to living with a qualifier.”
Cody also gave his thoughts on his opponent, Solow, where he stated that he’s been someone else’s bitch and on Friday, he will be his.
“Aaron Solow, you know all too well what it’s like to be a qualifier. For a decade, you were a baggage handler. For a decade, you were somebody else’s bitch. On that night, you’ll be mine.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
The full match card for the show has also been revealed, which is set to be a stacked show with the following line-up:
- 12-Man #1 Contender Battle Royal (Winner Receives TNT Championship Match Later That Night): Lance Archer, Scorpio Sky, Powerhouse Hobbs, Ricky Starks, Ethan Page, The Butcher, The Blade, Dustin Rhodes, Austin Gunn, Colten Gunn, Dark Order’s 10, Colt Cabana.
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. TBD
- The Young Bucks & Brandon Cutler vs. Death Triangle (PAC, Rey Fenix, & Penta El Zero Miedo)
- Kenny Omega & Michael Nakazawa vs. Matt & Mike Sydal
- Hikaru Shida, Tay Conti & Red Velvet vs. Nyla Rose, The Bunny & Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D.
- Jade Cargill In Action
- Jurassic Express & Top Flight’s Dante Martin vs. The Pinnacle w/Wardlow
- Eddie Kingston vs. Cezar Bononi
- Orange Cassidy In Action
- Duuuval Street Fight: Cody Rhodes vs. Aaron Solow
.@tonyschiavone24 has a Special Announcement about #TheHouseAlwaysWins & we'll hear from @CodyRhodes for the 1st time since this week's #AEWDynamite | Tickets are on Sale Now for Friday, April 9, 2021 non televised event from @dailysplace in Jacksonville!https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/TVHeF73IEA
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 3, 2021
Paul Wight Announces Big Role In Upcoming ‘Fast & Furious’ Animated Series
Another pro-wrestling legend is breaking into the Fast & Furious universe.
Paul “Big Show” Wight spilled the beans on his upcoming role in an unspecified Fast & Furious cartoon. He shared details of the project with fellow AEW star Miro while hanging out on the Best Man’s Twitch channel earlier this week.
“I’ve been doing voiceovers for the Fast & Furious cartoon. I’ve been doing that the past year, it’s been a little side project. I’m one of the main characters on the new Fast & Furious cartoon. I play a character by the name of Palindrome, who’s a bounty hunter who always gets his man. I end up mentoring a couple of the Fast & Furious kids. It’s a pretty cool cartoon.”
White did not specify which series he worked on, but DreamWorks Animation currently produces an animated series for Netflix entitled Fast & Furious Spy Racers. There are currently three seasons available on-demand with a fourth season, Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Mexico set to drop on April 16.
The seven-foot giant will be the third major pro-wrestling star to step into the Fast universe.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has been a mainstay for the Fast movie franchise since 2011, receiving his own spin-off Hobbs & Show in 2019. John Cena will join the franchise for F9 when the film drops on June 25 later this year.
White previously played the main character in his very own Netflix series The Big Show Show alongside Allison Munn which ran throughout 2020. In this same interview with Miro he described the show as “the hardest work” of his entire career, going into the exhausting on-set process.
WWE Announces Chris Jericho For WrestleMania Day ‘Broken Skull Sessions’ Interview
This not an April Fools joke.
WWE has officially announced that the post-WrestleMania edition of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions podcast will feature an interview with All Elite Wrestling star Chris Jericho.
Jericho and Austin are two long-time kings of the pro-wrestling podcast empire, and of course squared off against one another in several high profile matches at the tail end of the Attitude Era.
This will undoubtedly be a must-see interview as a former AEW World Champion and one of Tony Khan’s topmost stars sits down with one of Vince McMahon’s greatest icons.
The show will air on-demand through NBCUniversal’s Peacock platform in the U.S. and the WWE Network internationally on Sunday, April 11, the same day as WWE WrestleMania night two.
No foolin' around here. You're gonna get … IT! 🤯 @IAmJericho joins @steveaustinBSR on the next #BrokenSkullSessions, premiering Sunday, April 11 on @PeacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else! pic.twitter.com/fQPzQ3QBDW
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) April 2, 2021
Two Matches Announced For 4/5 AEW Dark: Elevation Including Ethan Page & Scorpio Sky’s New Tag Team
All Elite Wrestling has announced two matches for the April 5 edition of AEW Dark: Elevation.
The issues between Matt Hardy and The Dark Order continue as Big Money Matt makes his Dark and Dark: Elevation debut in a singles match against Alan “5” Angels. This one came together on Twitter when Hardy threatened to take out his frustrations on every single member of the “cult freaks” starting with Angels, and Tony Khan booked the match.
OUTSTANDING, @TonyKhan! I’m gonna hurt you on #AEWDarkElevation this Monday, @Alan_V_Angels. https://t.co/hus60YEoOs
— MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 1, 2021
The so-called “Face of the Revolution” Scorpio Sky and “All Ego” Ethan Page revealed this past Wednesday that they would be teaming up going forward. That starts on Elevation next week as the two take on Matt and Mike Sydal.
Expect more matches to be announced for the show later today. AEW Dark: Elevation airs every Monday night at 7:00 PM ET exclusively on YouTube.
