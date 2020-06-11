Cody Rhodes Successfully Defends TNT Title, Inner Circle Attack Leads To Wild Brawl

Cody Rhodes successfully defended the TNT Championship for the second time tonight, live on AEW Dynamite with a hard-fought victory over Marq Quen of the impressive Private Party tag team.

As reported, Quen was a replacement for Rey Fenix, who suffered a minor injury on the road to Double or Nothing. Ironically, he was playing up a storyline injury of his own, and one that the “American Nightmare” was able to target and dissect.

Two weeks ago on Dynamite, Quen tweaked his ankle after performing a dive over the ropes out to the floor. It turned out to be a work, in order for AEW to get Private Party and Matt Hardy away from the ring to set up the debut of FTR (formerly The Revival).

Cody attacked the ankle as soon as he realized that the opening was there, to the point where it gave out multiple times throughout the match. It certainly didn’t help that Quen’s offense is full of high-flying maneuvers, including two dives over the ropes and a 450 spash out on the entrance ramp. Rhodes ultimately won the match with an ankle lock.

No sooner had the bell rang did the Inner Circle’s heavyweight muscle Jake Hager march to the ring, signaling his interest in the TNT Championship. The MMA fighter attempted to attack Cody’s manager Arn Anderson, sparking a wild brawl that ended up involving the rest of Inner Circle as well as Private Party and Matt Hardy.

Check out highlights from the brawl below.