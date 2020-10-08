Cody Rhodes Wins Back TNT Title In Bloody, Brutal Dog Collar Match

The TNT Championship is back around the waist of the American Nightmare.

Cody Rhodes defeated Brodie Lee in a bloody and brutal Dog Collar Match tonight on AEW Dynamite, defiantly winning back the title that he lost to The Dark Order leader back in August.

The two stars brought a rarely-before-seen level of violence and aggression to televised wrestling. While he ultimately won the bout, Cody was left covered in his own blood thanks to a match filled with steel chairs, tables and of course, a thick steel chain linking the competitors at the neck.

It was something of a special moment for All Elite Wrestling, who brought in the legendary Greg Valentine to sit ringside, paying tribute to wrestling history’s most violent Dog Collar Match between “The Hammer” and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

Throughout his first TNT Championship reign, Cody was dedicated to defending the belt on live television every week that he was able, racking up eight successful defenses in a little over two months. It looks like that pursuit will continue, as he has already accepted a challenge from Orange Cassidy for a title match next week.