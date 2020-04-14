Cody Says TNT Title Is A “Joint Effort From AEW And TNT”

Cody recently spoke with Busted Open Radio where he talked about the TNT Championship tournament that AEW has recently started.

Cody revealed that it is actually a joint effort between AEW and TNT that this was created, and he praised the partnership between the two so far.

“The thing about the TNT Title tournament that excites me the most is that it came in a joint effort from AEW and TNT. This is something that TNT has been really great, Warner Media has been really great about insight on the show and the research on what they’re seeing. They’ve been a wonderful partner. This is something they were interested in doing and it went in line with what we were interested in doing, having a new premium championship on the show. For us to be able to share in their likeness and to slap the TNT logo on something of pride and signifying the partnership we have over the next several years is really wonderful to have that synergy between TNT and AEW.”

Cody then spoke about the title itself, admitting it is a special looking belt, and that being in a tournament like this is a wrestlers dream.

“I know, because of all the guys in the tournament, got a brief glimpse of the belt itself and it’s a special looking championship. I’ve always wanted to be in a title tournament like this and it’s a wrestler’s dream,” he said.

The first-ever AEW TNT Champion is set to be crowned at AEW Double or Nothing, if the show is able to go ahead.

