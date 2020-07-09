Cody Teases Two Future TNT Open Challenge Participants

Cody’s TNT Championship open challenges have been a lot of fun recently, and during a Twitter Q&A, he teased two more names who could pop-up.

The open challenge allows itself for big surprises, as AEW showcased previously with Ricky Starks, who made his AEW debut competing against Cody for the title.

However, one name that continues to pop up from fans is WARHORSE, who fans have continuously asked to appear, while he himself has also frequently tweeted towards Cody about facing him.

Cody responded to a fan actually asking whether or not he would face Eddie Kingston for a match, and Cody admitted he is considering him. He also teased the idea that he could face WARHORSE, by stating that he is considering another man who rules his mentions, which is a hint at him.

“Is he? I’ll say this. Arn, TK, @realmmarshall1 help pinpoint challengers for the open challenge. And against the wishes of those not wanting to reward folks going into business for themselves… I am considering him… and the other 1 who rules my mentions. Stay tuned.”

However, if Cody wants to face either of those men, he will need to successfully defend his title against Sonny Kiss next week, who is going to be the open challenge opponent.