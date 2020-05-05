Cody Teasing Surprises For This Week’s AEW Dynamite Live Return

All Elite Wrestling returns to Jacksonville this Wednesday night with a LIVE broadcast of AEW Dynamite, and the card is starting to come together.

AEW World Champion Jon Moxley returns to action as he battles SoCal Uncensored’s Kazarian, while the “American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes prepares for his Double or Nothing match against the monstrous Lance Archer, taking on the “Bad Boy” Joey Janela.

In one of the biggest main events in Dynamite history, former world champion Chris Jericho will team with Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara – collectively they are known as “Le Sex Gods” – to battle the bizarre team of Kenny Omega and Broken Matt Hardy.

Cody is also teasing “some surprises” in AEW’s return to live television. Join us for live coverage this Wednesday night at 8PM ET.