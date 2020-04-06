Cody vs Shawn Spears, Chris Jericho On Commentary & More Set For 4/8 AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced several segments for this weeks episode of AEW Dynamite, with two matched being confirmed and a special guest commentator.

The highly anticipated TNT Title Tournament will kickstart this week with Cody taking on his old rival, Shawn Spears in the first of four quarterfinal matches for the tournament.

Lance Archer is also set to be in action again, although his opponent currently remains unknown. There will also be women’s action taking place as Britt Baker competes against Hikaru Shida in singles action.

Finally, Tony Khan also announced that former AEW World Champion will be the guest commentator for this weeks episode of the show.