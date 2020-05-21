COLLARxELBOW Release Shad Gaspard Shirt; All Proceeds Go To His Family

This week the wrestling world was left heartbroken as former WWE Superstar, Shad Gaspard was sadly found dead in Venice Beach after being pulled under by a rip current while swimming with his son.

Shad, who worked in WWE as one half of the popular tag team, Cryme Tyme, died a hero by instructing lifeguards to save his 10-year-old son prior to himself.

Shad leaves behind both his wife and son after this tragedy and COLLARxELBOW, a clothing company founded by another wrestler, Al Snow, is working to try and help them at this difficult time.

The company has released a brand new shirt which honors Shad Gaspard and has revealed that 100% of the proceeds for the shirt will be going to Shad’s family. You can see the shirt below where there is also a link to purchase it.