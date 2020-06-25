10 Matches Announced For 2-Week AEW Fyter Fest Special

All Elite Wrestling has announced the complete match cards for BOTH nights of their upcoming AEW Fyter Fest special, set to take place over the course of the next two weeks. The shows will be broadcast live from Jacksonville, FL in the promotion’s usual Wednesday night slot on TNT.

AEW Fyter Fest – Night 1

July 1, 2020

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Hangman Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends

TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager

AEW Women’s Championship

Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford

Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz

Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs. MJF & Wardlow

AEW Fyter Fest – Night 2

July 8, 2020

AEW World Championship

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage

Eight-Man Tag Team Match

The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Lucha Brothers

Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy

SCU vs. The Dark Order & Colt Cabana

Plus, Nyla Rose in action with a BIG surprise!