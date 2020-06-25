10 Matches Announced For 2-Week AEW Fyter Fest Special

All Elite Wrestling has announced the complete match cards for BOTH nights of their upcoming AEW Fyter Fest special, set to take place over the course of the next two weeks. The shows will be broadcast live from Jacksonville, FL in the promotion’s usual Wednesday night slot on TNT.
AEW Fyter Fest – Night 1
July 1, 2020
AEW World Tag Team Championship
Hangman Page & Kenny Omega (c) vs. Best Friends
TNT Championship
Cody Rhodes vs. Jake Hager
AEW Women’s Championship
Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford
Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz
Jurassic Express (Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus) vs. MJF & Wardlow
AEW Fyter Fest – Night 2
July 8, 2020
AEW World Championship
Jon Moxley (c) vs. Brian Cage
Eight-Man Tag Team Match
The Young Bucks & FTR vs. The Butcher & The Blade & Lucha Brothers
Chris Jericho vs. Orange Cassidy
SCU vs. The Dark Order & Colt Cabana
Plus, Nyla Rose in action with a BIG surprise!