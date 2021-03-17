Complete Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam

AEW will present their St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite tonight on TNT.

Headlining the episode will be Dynamite’s first women’s main event as Thunder Rosa takes on Britt Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match where anything goes.

Last summer, @thunderrosa22, a top independent wrestler, arrived in @AEW. Our locker room leader (& bully?), Dr. @RealBrittBaker took exception & for 4 months Britt’s tried to blackball Rosa from AEW. TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite they meet in the main event, Anything Goes, Lights Out! pic.twitter.com/sKf9tG7oXl — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2021

Christian Cage is confirmed to appear, and Tony Schiavone will once again interview Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin.

The rest of the card will be filled out with the following matches:

Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo

Rey Fenix vs. Angelico

Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers

Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade

Jade Cargill in action

We’ll have complete coverage of Dynamite tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.