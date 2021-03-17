AEW
Complete Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite: St. Patrick’s Day Slam
AEW will present their St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of Dynamite tonight on TNT.
Headlining the episode will be Dynamite’s first women’s main event as Thunder Rosa takes on Britt Baker in an Unsanctioned Lights Out match where anything goes.
Last summer, @thunderrosa22, a top independent wrestler, arrived in @AEW. Our locker room leader (& bully?), Dr. @RealBrittBaker took exception & for 4 months Britt’s tried to blackball Rosa from AEW. TONIGHT on #AEWDynamite they meet in the main event, Anything Goes, Lights Out! pic.twitter.com/sKf9tG7oXl
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 17, 2021
Christian Cage is confirmed to appear, and Tony Schiavone will once again interview Sting and TNT Champion Darby Allin.
The rest of the card will be filled out with the following matches:
- Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
- Rey Fenix vs. Angelico
- Jon Moxley & Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers
- Jurassic Express & Bear Country vs. Matt Hardy, Private Party, The Butcher & The Blade
- Jade Cargill in action
We’ll have complete coverage of Dynamite tonight right here at ProWrestling.com.
AEW
3/16 AEW DARK Video: Luchasaurus vs Cezar Bononi, SCU, Bear Country, Varsity Blonds & More
Featured above is the latest episode of AEW Dark.
There were 15 matches taped for this week’s show, in addition to the 14 matches shown on the series premiere of AEW Dark: Elevation this past Monday night. Luchasaurus battles Cezar Bononi, tag team #1 contenders SCU in action, plus the newly signed “Legit” Leyla Hirsch, Bear Country, The Dark Order and more.
AEW
More Kenny Omega Content Planned For Upcoming IMPACT Wrestling Episodes
Kenny Omega will be back on IMPACT Wrestling television soon.
The AEW World Champion is set to defend his gold in a Title vs. Title match against Unified IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann at IMPACT’s annual Rebellion pay-per-view on April 24.
IMPACT returned to the studio on Monday to resume television tapings that will take them through March and into April. According to a report from Fightful.com, Omega is scheduled for the tapings and will be present to help set up their major interpromotional title match.
This program goes back to AEW Winter is Coming when Omega, with help from IMPACT EVP Don Callis, screwed Jon Moxley out of the AEW World Championship.
The so-called “Best Bout Machine” then began appearing in vignettes from his tour bus parked outside the IMPACT taping venue. This set up a six-man tag team match pitting Omega and the Good Brothers against Rich Swann, Chris Sabin and Moose (a last minute replacement for Alex Shelley) at IMPACT Hard to Kill.
After the pay-per-view Omega announced that he would be stepping away from IMPACT for awhile, which was to focus on building up the Not-So-Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match against Jon Moxley at AEW Revolution.
Meanwhile, Rich Swann has been racking up wins and adding to his legacy as the IMPACT World Champion. This past Saturday at Sacrifice, Swann defeated an extremely on-his-game Moose to unify his belt with the TNA World Heavyweight Championship.
AEW
Excalibur Reveals Advice Jim Ross Gave Him About Commentating
AEW commentator, Excalibur revealed the best piece of advice he has received from Jim Ross since working with him at the announce desk.
Excalibur brought plenty of commentating experience with him when he joined AEW, having worked in the role for PWG for many years. However, he did that on his own, which is very different from being part of a three-man booth, and he revealed the pointer that JR gave to him when they started working together.
“One of the first shows, Jim Ross said to me, ‘you have good points, but we don’t get paid by the word.’ When it’s a PWG show and I’m calling it by myself, I can ramble on for as long as I need to to make a point. When I have to pass the ball to two other guys, being concise and making a point with an economy of words is something, for live television, I hadn’t done a lot of at that point. That’s something that really stuck with me,” Excalibur told Robbie Fox on My Mom’s Basement. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcription)
Excalibur has certainly done a great job since joining AEW, and he now not only commentates on Dynamite and all major PPV events, but also on AEW Dark, alongside Taz.
