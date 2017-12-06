Complete WWE NXT TV Taping Results for Tonight *Spoilers*

ATTENTION: To encourage activity in our brand new comments section, we are giving away a signed copy of Ric Flair & Charlotte Flair's autobiography "Second Nature". Every comment equals an entry into the contest, ending at 11:59PM on Wednesday, December 6th. Scroll down and join the discussion! Click here for more info.

– A series of qualifying matches are announced, with the winners facing off in a four-way match to determine the number one contender to the NXT Championship.

– Adrade Cien Almas and Zelina Vega came out to celebrate their win at NXT Takeover: WarGames. They demanded that everyone rise and appreciate them, before mocking Drew McIntyre for getting injured in their title bout. He gloated that McIntyre would be out for a very long time, and spoke a little Spanish just to annoy the live crowd.

#1 Contender Qualifier

Killian Dain def. Trent Seven to advance in the championship chase. Good fight between the UK boys but Dain’s size was too much, as he got the win with a running senton and a huge splash from the second rope.

No Disqualification Match

Sonya Deville def. Ruby Riott. Lots of submissions back and forth. Interesting that they’d still have these ladies on NXT after they’ve already debuted on WWE television. Sonya got something of an “upset” win putting Ruby in a triangle choke over the top rope.

#1 Contender Qualifier

Lars Sullivan def. Roderick Strong to advance in the championship chase. Man Lars is on fire lately! They can’t have two huge babyface comebacks right in a row, so Sullivan kicked out of the Olympic Slam, hit his pop-up powerslam and the Freak Accident to win.

#1 Contender Qualifier

Johnny Gargano def. Kassius Ohno to advance in the championship chase. This was said to be the match of the night by many in attendance, and an absolute must-see, physical battle. Tons of nearfalls as they built up Gargano for the big babyface comeback, into the Gargano Escape to get the submission.