Conrad Thompson Reveals Scrapped Plans For A Stage Show With The Undertaker

Popular podcaster, Conrad Thompson has recently revealed that he had a stage show planned with The Undertaker prior to WWE pulling him from appearances.

The Undertaker had been announced for Starrcast last year, but he was then pulled from the event which is organised by Conrad Thompson. It was revealed in The Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary that WWE pulled him from that.

It was certainly a shame, as fans were looking forward to getting more opportunities to meet the Deadman, and Conrad admitted to WrestlingInc.com that he had a stage show idea planned with Undertaker and Bruce Prichard.

“No, we talked about doing a stage show and the original idea was we would have Bruce host it because obviously Bruce is comfortable with Mark,” stated Thompson. “Those two on stage telling old stories, I thought, would have just been tremendous because Bruce is a fantastic storyteller and obviously has a lot of history with Mark and they’re great friends for decades now. “So, it just felt like that would be a home run and that’s what led me to go out and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to call this Dead Man Talking and let’s trademark it.’ And then of course everybody assumed, ‘Oh, that must have been Conrad’s doing a podcast with Undertaker and he’s going to AEW.’ No, none of that was ever even remotely discussed.”