The following matches and segments have been officially announced for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which will be the final show before the two-week Impact Rebellion special kicks off on AXS.

Contract Signing: Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock

Sami Callihan & Ken Shamrock Hernandez vs. Rohit Raju

Taya Valkyrie vs. Tenille Dashwood

Johnny Swinger vs. “M. Jackson”

Fatal 4-Way Tag Team Match: The Rascalz vs. Reno Scum vs. XXXL vs. Fallah Bahh & TJP

Impact Wrestling airs tonight at 8PM ET on AXS and Twitch.