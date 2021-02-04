Impact
Contract Signing, World Tag Team Title Match & More Set For 2/9 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann and the hardcore legend Tommy Dreamer will sign on the dotted line next Tuesday night on IMPACT Wrestling, making their No Surrender title match official.
Swann and Dreamer teamed up this week for a main event tag team match against Chris Bey and the self-proclaimed TNA World Heavyweight Champion Moose. The finish saw Dreamer side-step a monstrous spear, causing Moose to charge through Swann instead, costing them the victory.
The February 9 edition of IMPACT Wrestling will also see the returning Knockouts legend ODB go one-on-one with Kimber Lee for the first time ever. ODB saved Jordynne Grace and Jazz from a three-on-two beatdown from Kimber Lee, Susan and Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo this week.
Also announced for the show is a singles match between Knockouts Tag Team Champion Kiera Hogan and Nevaeh. Their respective tag team partners Tasha Steelz and Jessicka Havok faced off this week, with Havok scoring the win with a Tombstone Piledriver.
The IMPACT main event will see the Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and “Machine Gun” Karl Anderson, defend their IMPACT World Tag Team Champions against two staples of the old TNA guard: Chris Sabin and the “Cowboy” James Storm.
Join us for IMPACT Wrestling live coverage next Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.
Impact
X-Division Title Match Announced For IMPACT No Surrender
Rohit Raju will receive an X-Division Championship rematch against TJP at No Surrender on February 13.
BREAKING: @MegaTJP will defend the X-Division Championship against @HakimZane on February 13th at #NoSurrender on @IMPACTPlusApp!
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/0pTzXTe1gX
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2021
Raju and TJP’s rivalry has only intensified as the weeks go by. TJP struggled to beat Raju on a number of occasions at the end of 2020, so the Manik persona returned at Final Resolution in December to win the title.
At Hard to Kill in January, an unmasked Manik retained against Raju and Chris Bey. However, on this week’s Impact, Mahabali Shera returned to help Raju pin the champion in a non-title bout.
In addition to the X-Division Championship rematch, No Surrender will feature AEW’s Private Party vs. The Good Brothers for the Impact Tag Team Championship and Tommy Dreamer vs. Rich Swann for the World Championship.
Stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest No Surrender updates.
Impact
ODB & Mahabali Shera Return To IMPACT Wrestling
Two former Impact Wrestling stars have returned to the company.
During Tuesday’s new episode on AXS TV, ODB did a run-in to make the save for Jordynne Grace and Jazz. The duo was falling short to the numbers game against Deonna Purrazzo, Susan, and Kimber Lee.
Knockouts legend @theodbbam is BACK in IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV @Phenom_Jazz @JordynneGrace pic.twitter.com/goQPaZTwUU
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2021
The former Knockouts Champion confirmed in a recent interview that she would be returning to storylines soon. Based on what went down, it’s safe to assume we’ll see a six-Knockouts tag match in the imminent future.
Later on, Mahabali Shera assisted Rohit Raju with a non-title win over X-Division Champion TJP. Shera was originally with the company from 2014-17 and then again in 2019 as part of Desi Hit Squad.
.@MahabaliShera is BACK in IMPACT and he's as destructive as ever. #IMPACTonAXSTV @HakimZane @MegaTJP pic.twitter.com/Wk4X9J2tcS
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 3, 2021
We have complete Impact results available here.
Impact
IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/2): Chris Bey & Moose vs Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer, Jordynne Grace vs Susan
IMPACT Wrestling Results
February 2, 2021
— Jessicka Havok (w/ Navaeh) def. Tasha Steelz (w/ Kiera Hogan). Tasha spent the match trying to chop her opponent down but couldn’t match her strength and power. Distractions from both corners led to Havok hitting a Tombstone piledriver for the win.
— Footage was shown of Ken Shamrock snapping last week and laying out a dozen referees and security guards, before clocking Sami Callihan. In his office, Scott D’Amore told Callihan that Shamrock was done, he’s been suspended indefinitely without pay and he hopes to never see him again.
— Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer were shown backstage talking about tonight’s tag team main event. Swann said he would carry things tonight because he doesn’t get tired, and goes all night long. Dreamer agreed but insisted that he could pull his fair share of the load. He didn’t seem happy to be thought of as the “old man” in the match.
— Josh Alexander def. Madman Fulton (w/ Ace Austin). Good match. A showcase performance for Josh Alexander who is trying to launch himself as a singles star after the IMPACT departure of Ethan Page.
— Brian Myers came to the ring and claimed that Eddie Edwards has turned into a garbage wrestler and a shell of his former self. Eddie rushed the ring but was cut off by Hernandez, who is now seemingly aligned with the Most Professional Wrestler”. Matt Cardona came out to stop the two-on-one beatdown and chased off the heels.
— Larry D (w/ Ace Romero) def. Crazzy Steve (w/ Rosemary).
— Trey Miguel was interviewed about his surprise return last week. He said for years he had two crutches, but now he’s ready to go alone. Sami Callihan cut him off and said IMPACT wasted a great goodbye on him, telling him to think carefully about who he wants to be going forward.
— Jordynne Grace (w/ Jazz) def. Susan (w/ Deonna Purrazzo & Kimber Lee). Apparently Susan did not inherit the wrestling ability of her alter ego as she got thrashed around the ring by Grace. Any offense she got in was thanks to the distractions and blatant interference of her ringside companions. Grace got the win with the Grace Drive after Jazz ran around and attacked the others.
— Deonna and Kimber Lee joined Susan in a 3-on-1 beatdown of Jordynne Grace after dispatching Jazz on the outside. Knockouts legend ODB made a surprise return to chase them off!
— Big Money Matt was shown backstage with Private Party. He said he arranged a bonus for them if they can take the IMPACT World Tag Team Championships off the Good Brothers. When they win both sets of tag team title belts that means big money for them, and big money for him. Matt says all he needs them to do is show up and win, and he’s going to make them millionaires just like him.
— Rohit Raju def. X-Division Champion TJP in a non-title match. They had a very good back and forth match until the finish. TJP went under the ring like he has in the past, but instead of reemerging as Manik, he was attacked by the returning Mahabali Shera who was hiding in wait. Shera slammed him on the edge of the apron while the referee was distracted and Raju made the cover.
— In a vignette, Eric Young offered Cousin Jake a spot in Violence By Design.
— Chris Bey & Moose def. Tommy Dreamer & IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann. The finish saw Dreamer side-step a spear from Moose causing Swann to damn near get speared out of his boots as a result. Dreamer tried to break up the pin but Bey held him back. Moose attacked both guys and left them lying to end the show.
Contract Signing, World Tag Team Title Match & More Set For 2/9 IMPACT Wrestling
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
Tony Khan Admits He Didn’t Like Matt Hardy Teleportation Angle, Picks His Favorite AEW Moment
Edge Gives His Thoughts On The Undertaker Calling WWE’s Current Product Soft
Edge Reveals He Would Like To Team With Christian Again
WWE Royal Rumble Results: McIntyre vs Goldberg, Reigns vs Owens, Who’s Going To WrestleMania?
WWE Raw Results (1/26): Raw Women’s Title Match, McIntyre – Goldberg Staredown, Edge Provides Health Update
WWE Monday Night Raw Results (2/1): Edge vs Randy Orton, Two Titles On The Line, Royal Rumble Fallout!
Complete 1/26 WWE Superstar Spectacle Results [SPOILERS]
Carlito Sticking Around WWE Following Surprise Royal Rumble Appearance?
Pat Patterson Tells The Story Of Coming Out To His Parents & Moving To Boston After Being Kicked Out (VIDEO)
WWE Smackdown Videos: Owens Stuns The Tribal Chief, Obstacle Course, Cesaro Wins Again, Post-Match Interviews
AEW DARK Video & Results (1/19): Lucha Bros vs Chaos Project, Big Swole vs Alex Gracia, Sammy Guevara, Top Flight, More
Cesaro Comments On Beating Daniel Bryan, Nakamura Targets Roman Reigns, WWE Smackdown Top 10
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
Trending
-
AEW21 hours ago
AEW Dynamite Beach Break Results: Massive 6-Man Tag, Britt Baker vs. Thunder Rosa, Wedding Ceremony For Kip & Penelope
-
WWE2 days ago
Lars Sullivan Reportedly Gone From WWE
-
Results21 hours ago
WWE NXT Results (2/3): Edge Appears, Ciampa/Thatcher Face Undisputed Era, Cruiserweight Title Match
-
WWE2 days ago
Major Name Heading To WWE NXT This Wednesday Night
-
WWE2 days ago
WWE Fans Have Not Seen The Last Of Bad Bunny; Backstage News On Future Plans
-
WWE6 hours ago
Carlito Wants Another Former WWE Superstar To Make A Return
-
Impact2 days ago
IMPACT Wrestling Results (2/2): Chris Bey & Moose vs Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer, Jordynne Grace vs Susan
-
WWE23 hours ago
Rey Mysterio Confirms He Re-Signed With WWE