Corey Graves Admits He Has Considered Returning To The Ring

With the likes of Daniel Bryan and Edge returning from career-ending injuries, WWE commentator, Corey Graves admits he has also considered it.

Graves started out in WWE as a wrestler, working in WWE NXT but had to call time on his career due to concussion issues. He had to retire following doctors advice and that began his transition to work behind the commentary desk.

While Graves has certainly relished his role on the broadcast team, during his latest After The Bell podcast he admitted he has considered checking if he could return. However, he did stress that he doesn’t know if it’s physically possible for him.

The SmackDown announcer said: “At two or three different points I went ‘Man I live in Pittsburgh now; I should go find Dr Maroon.’ It just gave me that urge to do all this all over again and I don’t know whether or not that’s a possibility, but the thought was implanted in my brain for quite some time.” (H/T to Cultaholic.com for the transcript)