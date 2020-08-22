Corey Graves Joins NXT Takeover XXX Commentary Team

Corey Graves will be returning to the broadcast booth for the black-and-yellow brand tonight at NXT Takeover: XXX, bringing his WWE journey full circle.

The news was broken by Triple H and Kayla Braxton on Saturday afternoon during a pre-Takeover interview hyping the show, and “The Game” noted that Graves was a part of the very first NXT Arrival event.

Another major milestone for the Friday Night Smackdown announcer came at NXT Takeover: R Evolution in 2014, where he announced his forced retirement from in-ring competition and officially joined the WWE broadcast team in an emotional moment.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been so excited about anything that I’m having trouble sleeping,” Graves tweeted early Saturday morning.