Court Bauer Discusses Cody Hall’s Short Stint With MLW

Fans may recall Cody Hall recently signing with MLW, but his time with the company was very short, and Court Bauer has explained why.

Just as quickly as Hall was announced as signing with MLW, he was confirmed as departing from the company. The son of Scott Hall had an incredibly brief time as a member of the roster, and MLW founder Court Bauer has revealed that it was down to some stuff going on in Hall’s life.

“He did sign,” Bauer said. “He was briefly with us. He had some stuff going on that he didn’t feel he could participate and so we said, ‘We understand,’ and we moved on and we wish him the best. Cody’s a guy that we kinda looked at, probably, dating as far back as 2018 / 2019 when I started to create what the Dynasty would ultimately be. At one point he was a member of it in my mind before those deals, on and off, through a two year courtship, almost. At the end, I don’t think it was a right fit for either party. There’s no animosity on our end and we wish him the best with whatever is next in his life, in or outside of wrestling.”

During his interview with Fightful.com, Bauer admitted that there is still a possibility that Hall will work with MLW down the line as he is a believer in second chances.