MLW
Court Bauer Discusses Cody Hall’s Short Stint With MLW
Fans may recall Cody Hall recently signing with MLW, but his time with the company was very short, and Court Bauer has explained why.
Just as quickly as Hall was announced as signing with MLW, he was confirmed as departing from the company. The son of Scott Hall had an incredibly brief time as a member of the roster, and MLW founder Court Bauer has revealed that it was down to some stuff going on in Hall’s life.
“He did sign,” Bauer said. “He was briefly with us. He had some stuff going on that he didn’t feel he could participate and so we said, ‘We understand,’ and we moved on and we wish him the best. Cody’s a guy that we kinda looked at, probably, dating as far back as 2018 / 2019 when I started to create what the Dynasty would ultimately be. At one point he was a member of it in my mind before those deals, on and off, through a two year courtship, almost. At the end, I don’t think it was a right fit for either party. There’s no animosity on our end and we wish him the best with whatever is next in his life, in or outside of wrestling.”
During his interview with Fightful.com, Bauer admitted that there is still a possibility that Hall will work with MLW down the line as he is a believer in second chances.
“There’s always a possibility. Like we were talking about at the top of the conversation, there’s guys that would maybe workout better here than elsewhere and there’s guys that workout elsewhere than here. But, I’m always a big believer in second chances. In my career, if I hadn’t had a second, third, fourth chance I wouldn’t be doing MLW now. So, I’m grateful for those that gave me a second chance, and a third chance. So, I guess never say never,” Bauer stated.
MLW
MLW Kings Of Colosseum Results & Stream: Hammerstone Battles The Black Hand Of CONTRA, Myron Reed vs Lio Rush
Major League Wrestling presents Kings of Colosseum tonight, streaming live and completely free on YouTube, Fubo Sports and The Roku Channel. Four matches have been confirmed for the special, including three big world championship bouts. You can watch the entire thing above.
Signed for tonight:
- MLW National Openweight Title Match: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
- MLW World Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
- MLW World Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
- Grudge Match: Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
MLW Fusion airs every Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
AEW
A Look Ahead At This Week’s Absolute Insane Week In Pro Wrestling
Welcome to 2021. It’s going to be a crazy week.
Monday, January 4
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 1
Bell Time: 2:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- New Japan Rambo
- Hiromu Takahashi vs. El Phantasmo
- IWGP Tag Title Match: Dangerous Tekkers (c) vs. G.O.D.
- IWGP U.S. Title Briefcase: KENTA vs. Satoshi Kojima
- Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. The Great O-Khan
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay
- IWGP Double Title Match: Tetsuya Naito (c) vs. Kota Ibushi
WWE Monday Night Raw
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- Universal Title Match: Drew McIntyre (c) vs. Keith Lee
- Legends Night
Tuesday, January 5
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 – Night 2
Bell Time: 3:00 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World or FITE TV
- KOPW 2021 Fatal 4-Way
- IWGP Jr. Tag Title Match: Kanemaru & El Desperado (c) vs. Ryusuke Taguchi & Master Wato
- NEVER Title Match: Shingo Takagi (c) vs. Jeff Cobb
- SANADA vs. EVIL
- IWGP Jr. Title Match: Taiji Ishimori (c) vs. TBD
- IWGP Double Title Match: TBD (c) vs. Jay White
AEW DARK
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube
IMPACT Wrestling
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: AXS TV or Twitch
- Knockouts Tag Tournament: Jordynne Grace & Jazz vs. Havok & Nevaeh
- Sami Callihan vs. Eddie Edwards
- Rhino & Cousin Jake vs. Eric Young & Joe Doering
- 3-Minute Challenge: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer
Wednesday, January 6
NJPW New Year Dash
Bell Time: 4:30 AM ET
Watch: NJPW World
MLW Kings of Colosseum
Bell Time: 7:00 PM ET
Watch: YouTube, Fubu Sports or The Roku Channel
- National Title Match: Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
- Middleweight Title Match: Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
- Tag Team Title Match: The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
- Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
AEW Dynamite: New Year’s Smash
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: TNT
- AEW World Title Match: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Rey Fenix
- AEW Women’s Title Match: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Abadon
- Wardlow vs. Jake Hager
- Cody Rhodes vs. Matt Sydal
WWE NXT: New Year’s Evil
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: USA Network
- NXT Title Match: Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
- Karrion Kross vs. Damian Priest
- Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
- Fight Pit: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
- Cruiserweight Title Match: Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik
Friday, January 8
WWE Friday Night Smackdown
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: FOX
- Intercontinental Title Match: Big E (c) vs. Apollo Crews
- Smackdown Tag Title Match: Street Profits (c) vs. Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode
Saturday, January 9
IMPACT Wrestling: Genesis
Bell Time: 8:00 PM ET
Watch: IMPACT Plus or FITE
- I Quit Match: Willie Mack vs. Moose
- Super X-Cup: Ace Austin vs. Suicide
- Super X-Cup: Daivari vs. Cousin Jake
- Super X-Cup: Crazzy Steve vs. Tre Lamar
- Super X-Cup: KC Navarro vs. Blake Christian
- Super X-Cup Semifinals
- Super X-Cup Finals
MLW
MLW Kings of Colosseum Preview: Three World Title Matches, Has The Man Of 1,000 Deaths Risen?
Major League Wrestling kicks off 2021 in a big way this Wednesday, January 6 with a trio of world championship bouts headlining their second ever MLW Kings of Colosseum event.
Alexander Hammerstone will defend the MLW National Openweight Championship in his unprecedented TENTH defense of the title that he, and he alone, has held over the past 581 days (and counting). His opponent? The monstrous “Black Hand” of CONTRA Unit reborn at The Restart as Mads Krugger.
Another highly anticipated title bout will see the Young G.O.A.T. “Hot Fire” Myron Reed defend the MLW World Middleweight Championship against Lio Rush. Reed has been angling for this bout since the promotion returned to action, but Rush has continued to dodge his attempts since The Restart, demanding that the match take place on his schedule. It is highly unlikely these two won’t steal the show.
Selina de la Renta is also scheduled to return to the promotion on Wednesday night with a major surprise in store for the MLW audience. Given that she has spent the last few months attempting to resurrect the unholy terror of the Lucha Underground temple, Mil Muertes, we’re betting it has something to do with that.
Finally, the Von Erichs are back in action defending their tag team titles against The Dirty Blondes. As I am woefully out of the loop on MLW’s current tag team division, here’s a preview from a recent press release:
After Colonel Parker’s overtures to recruit the World Tag Team Champions for his new Stud Stable were rebuked, the legendary southern promoter reportedly went to work on politicking a title match. Knowing the league was focused on a third title fight, Parker saw his opportunity and successfully brokered the match with league officials.
The reigning World Tag Team Champions since November 2, 2019, Ross and Marshall Von Erich are the longest reigning tag team champions in league history. Recently, Col. Parker sent a “hospitality envoy” to Hawaii including his girlfriend, debutante Aria Blake. Evidently, it was returned to sender.
On a recent episode of MLW FUSION, Kevin Von Erich warned his sons of the suspicious practices of Parker as a promoter, labeling the southern blowhard as a “snake oil salesman.” Now, Col. Parker looks to right the wrong by taking the Von Erichs’ prized titles at Kings of Colosseum in an anything goes Tornado tag team match.
MLW Kings of Colosseum will air this coming Wednesday night at 7:00 PM ET in the promotion’s usual timeslot on YouTube, Fubo Sports and The Roku Channel.
Match Card:
MLW World Middleweight Title Match
Myron Reed (c) vs. Lio Rush
MLW National Openweight Title Match
Alex Hammerstone (c) vs. Mads Krugger
MLW Word Tag Team Title Match
The Von Erichs (c) vs. The Dirty Blondes
Grudge Match
Jordan Oliver vs. Simon Gotch
Timothy Thatcher’s ‘Injury’ Is Reportedly Only For Storyline
Steve Austin Admits He “Didn’t Really Like Royal Rumbles”
Bayley Names Her Dream Opponent Of Any Era
Finn Balor Claims Wrestling Brock Lesnar Is “Life Or Death”
Candice Michelle Reveals Why She Didn’t Appear On WWE Raw Legends Night
Cardi B Reacts To WWE Raw Reference: “Vince McMahon Count Your F—in Days!”
WWE Raw Legends Night Results: Drew McIntyre vs Keith Lee, Goldberg Returns, More!
WWE Raw Results (12/28): It’s Monday, You Know What That Means…#1 Contender’s Match, Rumble Build!
Bray Wyatt Shares Emotional Post Following The Passing Of Brodie Lee
Amanda Huber Shuts Down Ugly, Unnecessary Controversy Surrounding Her Late Husband’s Death
Bayley Reveals Her Mount Rushmore Of Women In Sports Entertainment
WATCH: WWE Superstars Remember Jon ‘Luke Harper’ Huber In Official Tribute Video
WATCH: Eddie Kingston, Jon Moxley, Darby Allin & More Pay Tribute To Mr. Brodie Lee
WATCH: Being The Elite Ep. 236 – A Hilarious & Heartwarming Tribute To Brodie Lee
WATCH: Drew McIntyre Answers Rapid Fire Questions From ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin
Trending
-
AEW2 days ago
AEW Dynamite: New Years Smash Results (1/6): Multiple Titles On The Line, Jon Moxley Returns, The Band Gets Back Together!
-
Results2 days ago
WWE NXT New Years Evil Results (1/6): NXT Championship On The Line, Last Woman Standing, More
-
WWE1 day ago
More News On Carlito Not Appearing During WWE Raw Legends Night
-
WWE2 days ago
Mick Foley Calls On WWE To Remove Donald Trump From Hall Of Fame As Protestors Storm U.S. Capitol
-
AEW1 day ago
The Good Brothers Make Surprise AEW Dynamite Appearance To Reunite With The Elite
-
WWE20 hours ago
News On Two WWE NXT Stars Rumored For Main Roster Call-Ups
-
WWE2 days ago
Fight Pit Pulled From WWE NXT New Year’s Evil?
-
WWE2 days ago
Matt Riddle Signs New WWE Contract, Details