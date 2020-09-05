Cousins To Collide For Universal Title At WWE Clash Of Champions

It will be a family affair on September 27 at WWE Clash of Champions, as the returning Jey Uso battles his cousin Roman Reigns in the biggest singles match of his career, going one-on-one for the WWE Universal Championship.

The Usos were taken off television following WrestleMania 36, where Jimmy sustained a severe knee in a triple threat ladder match for the Smackdown Tag Team titles – an injury he is still at home recovering from.

WWE has rarely used the brothers as separate acts, but Reigns capturing the Universal title last weekend at Payback opened the door for Jey, who will likely be used as a vehicle to establish the new champion’s heel turn and alignment with Paul Heyman.

The company is getting out ahead of things for their upcoming pay-per-view, as both world title matches have already been announced.

Also confirmed is Drew McIntyre defending the WWE Championship against the “Legend Killer” Randy Orton in a big rematch from their battle at SummerSlam. Orton won a series on Raw earlier this week to qualify.