COVID-19 Testing Resumes Today & More Details On This Week’s WWE TV Tapings

WWE will be resuming their television tapings this Friday and Saturday at the Performance Center in Orlando, reports PWInsider.com, despite multiple talents testing positive for COVID-19 and the likelihood that many more will follow.

WWE announcers Renee Young and Kayla Braxton, as well as Adam Pierce have all come tested positive for the illness, with one source claiming that the total number of infected individuals could be well into the neighborhood of “two dozen”.

The company came under fire after allowing the friends and family of talent and staff to be in attendance at the last two sets of television tapings, acting as a makeshift live crowd. People were clearly not wearing protective masks, and on multiple occasions wrestlers went out into the “crowd” for segments.

PWInsider reports that WWE sent out emails to wrestlers and various staff earlier in the week who may have been exposed, asking them to take new COVID-19 tests.

Those individuals will not be at the upcoming television tapings over the next two days, and those whose tests came back negative earlier in the week will be tested again today. Anyone who is not tested today will not be permitted at the tapings. Obviously, this has forced WWE to rewrite their original plans.