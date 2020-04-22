Former TNA Tag Team Champion Crazzy Steve made a surprise return to Impact Wrestling this Tuesday night during part one of the promotion’s special Rebellion double header.

He teamed with hardcore legends Tommy Dreamer and Rhino to score a six-man tag team win over oVe members Madman Fulton, Dave Crist and Jake Crist.

Steve first debuted with Impact in 2004 as part of a faction called The Menagerie, an insane gang of circus freaks including Rick Knox as “Knux”, Rob Terry as “The Freak”, and Rebel.

Later on, Crazzy Steve joined up with Abyss and Rosemary to form The Decay, most famously feuding with the Broken Hardyz in the buildup to “The Great War” at Bound for Glory ’16.