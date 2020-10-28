Cruiserweight Champion In Action Tonight At NXT Halloween Havoc

WWE has announced NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar vs. Jake Atlas in a non-title match for tonight’s NXT Halloween Havoc special.

The two competed last week in a six-man tag team match, pitting all three members of the champion’s Legado del Fantasma stable against Atlas, Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.

Joaquin Wilde scored the win in that match, but Atlas got in the last laugh by delivering a sick cartwheel DDT to Santos Escobar from the top of the announce table.

Tonight’s special should be an interesting one. Pat McAfee has already promised an appearance, Dexter Lumis will battle Cameron Grimes in a Haunted House of Terror Match.

Halloween Havoc will be hosted by Shotzi Blackheart tonight on the USA Network at 8:00 PM ET and will also feature the return of the classic “spin the wheel, make the deal” gimmick.