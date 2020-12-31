Connect with us

WWE

Cruiserweight Title Match Added To NXT New Year’s Evil, Updated Lineup

Published

1 hour ago

on

As noted, Lucha House Party are back in NXT. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado scored a win over Legado del Fantasma and then had a confrontation with Santos Escobar.

Following these happenings, we now know that Metalik will challenge Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship next week at New Year’s Evil.


The special episode will also see the re-debuts of Xia Li and Boa, plus the bracket reveal for the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Below is the updated lineup for January 6:

NXT New Year’s Evil
Wednesday, January 6, 2021

NXT Championship
Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Cruiserweight Championship
Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik

Last Woman Standing Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross

Xia Li & Boa appear

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets revealed

Related Topics:

WWE

Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado Return To WWE NXT

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 30, 2020

By

Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, collectively known as Lucha House Party, returned to WWE NXT this week to target Legado del Fantasma.

Metalik and Dorado surprised the faction with an attack, followed by a tag team victory over Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. It looks like Metalik has his eyes set on Santos Escobar’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship, a title that neither Lucha House Party members have held yet.


Metalik’s string of luck began earlier this week on Monday’s Raw when he defeated The Miz in singles competition. The duo returning to the black-and-gold brand could be in time for them to take part in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, in addition to bolstering the cruiserweight division.

Continue Reading

WWE

WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Award Winners Revealed

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 30, 2020

By

WWE announced the 2020 NXT Year-End Award winners for the black-and-gold brand during tonight’s new episode. Notably, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai won both Female & Overall Competitor of the Year, with Adam Cole winning Male Competitor of the Year.

Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames


 

Rivalry of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee

Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi Blackheart

Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed Era (for the third year in a row)

Female Competitor of the Year: NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai

Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole (f0r the second year in a row)

Match of the Year: NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly – TakeOver 31

Future Star of the Year: Austin Theory

Overall Competitor of the Year: NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai

Continue Reading

WWE

WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returning, Xia Li & Boa Appearing Next Week

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dec 30, 2020

By

dusty rhodes classic

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic

WWE announced during this week’s NXT that the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament will kick-off in two weeks on January 13. Teams and brackets will be announced next week during New Year’s Evil. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong are all but confirmed to represent Undisputed Era this year.

The winners of the tournament will once again receive an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity. Previous tournament winners include Finn Balor & Samoa Joe, Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly, Ricochet & Aleister Black, and Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle.


Xia Li & Boa

A new vignette for Xia Li and Boa revealed that the tandem will debut their new gimmick next week during New Year’s Evil. It remains to be seen if they are forming a faction with another talent, or if it’s just the pair re-debuting.

Click here for complete NXT results and stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest NXT news.

Continue Reading

Trending