Cruiserweight Title Match Added To NXT New Year’s Evil, Updated Lineup
As noted, Lucha House Party are back in NXT. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado scored a win over Legado del Fantasma and then had a confrontation with Santos Escobar.
Following these happenings, we now know that Metalik will challenge Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship next week at New Year’s Evil.
The special episode will also see the re-debuts of Xia Li and Boa, plus the bracket reveal for the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.
And, finally, last but most certainly not least…
🔥 @FinnBalor vs. @KORcombat for the #NXTTitle in a rematch of the 2020 #NXTAwardMatch! #WWENXT @DexterLumis #NXTNYE pic.twitter.com/ucP2jbnf6a
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Below is the updated lineup for January 6:
NXT New Year’s Evil
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
NXT Championship
Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly
NXT Cruiserweight Championship
Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik
Last Woman Standing Match
Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez
Fight Pit
Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher
Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross
Xia Li & Boa appear
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets revealed
Gran Metalik & Lince Dorado Return To WWE NXT
Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, collectively known as Lucha House Party, returned to WWE NXT this week to target Legado del Fantasma.
We got ourselves a LUCHA HOUSE PARTY on #WWENXT! 🥳🎉@WWEGranMetalik & @LuchadorLD vs. #LegadoDelFantasma's @joaquinwilde_ & @RaulMendozaWWE RIGHT NOW! pic.twitter.com/CH41Ei7BqW
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2020
LUCHA TEAMWORK! #WWENXT @WWEGranMetalik @LuchadorLD @joaquinwilde_ @RaulMendozaWWE pic.twitter.com/wUjmBfEO5F
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Metalik and Dorado surprised the faction with an attack, followed by a tag team victory over Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde. It looks like Metalik has his eyes set on Santos Escobar’s NXT Cruiserweight Championship, a title that neither Lucha House Party members have held yet.
We think @EscobarWWE gets what @WWEGranMetalik is putting down. 💜🏆#WWENXT @LuchadorLD pic.twitter.com/1UxaCuDEDh
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2020
Metalik’s string of luck began earlier this week on Monday’s Raw when he defeated The Miz in singles competition. The duo returning to the black-and-gold brand could be in time for them to take part in the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, in addition to bolstering the cruiserweight division.
WWE NXT 2020 Year-End Award Winners Revealed
WWE announced the 2020 NXT Year-End Award winners for the black-and-gold brand during tonight’s new episode. Notably, NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai won both Female & Overall Competitor of the Year, with Adam Cole winning Male Competitor of the Year.
Event of the Year: NXT TakeOver: WarGames
#TheWay oh so graciously accepts the #NXTAwardEvent for #NXTTakeOver #WarGames as just announced on the #NXTYearEndAwards livestream!
👏👏👏👏#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/fCqlUWEOK5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Rivalry of the Year: Adam Cole vs. Pat McAfee
RIVALRY OF THE YEAR goes to @AdamColePro and @PatMcAfeeShow… bay-bay!#NXTAwardRivalry #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/Xdx7JtvNfx
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Breakout Star of the Year: Shotzi Blackheart
This really sums up what this year has felt like to me. I cried so many happy tears all year. Every moment felt unreal. But most importantly I got to be genuinely me the entire way. I feel completely in my element. @WWENXT #NXTAwardBreakout https://t.co/hBtfRtnfAV
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) December 31, 2020
Tag Team of the Year: Undisputed Era (for the third year in a row)
3 YEARS REIGNING #NXTAwardTag Winners, UNDISPUTED ERA, BAY-BAY!
And that's not all, @AdamColePro & @roderickstrong will represent UE in the #DustyCup! 💥 #WWENXT #NXTYearEndAwards @theBobbyFish @KORcombat pic.twitter.com/ZpQUrT2tpg
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Female Competitor of the Year: NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai
The #WWENXT Women's Division is the BEST of the BEST…
…and the champ @shirai_io stands above the 𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒕 as the 2020 #NXTAwardFemale Winner in the #NXTYearEndAwards!!! 😈 pic.twitter.com/a6TUhFUd88
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Male Competitor of the Year: Adam Cole (f0r the second year in a row)
TWO YEARS IN A ROW. 💥 💥 @AdamColePro is YOUR #NXTAwardMale in the 2020 #NXTYearEndAwards! #UndisputedERA is cleaning up tonight, boys and girls. #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RkmNVsgPq7
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Match of the Year: NXT Champion Finn Balor vs. Kyle O’Reilly – TakeOver 31
The 2020 #NXTAwardMatch goes to @FinnBalor & @KORcombat for #OReillyVsBalor at #NXTTakeOver 31!
…but Finn wants to 𝒑𝒆𝒓𝒔𝒐𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒍𝒚 give Kyle O'Reilly his award. 🤨#NXTYearEndAwards #WWENXT @RealKingRegal pic.twitter.com/NZ9BYTOGpC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Future Star of the Year: Austin Theory
Eeeekkkkk. 😬 😬 😬
2020 #NXTAwardFuture Winner @austintheory1 just ruined a perfectly good moment by saying the "c word" in front of @JohnnyGargano.
Well. Congrats, #AustinTheory! #NXTYearEndAwards #WWENXT @CandiceLeRae @indi_hartwell pic.twitter.com/dESDuXUYIo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Overall Competitor of the Year: NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai
IO IS UNSTOPPABLE!
Congratulations to our 2020 #NXTAwardOverall winner @shirai_io!!! 😈 🏆#YouDeserveIt #WWENXT #NXTYearEndAwards #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/GAbdc2OjSZ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
WWE NXT Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Returning, Xia Li & Boa Appearing Next Week
Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic
WWE announced during this week’s NXT that the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament will kick-off in two weeks on January 13. Teams and brackets will be announced next week during New Year’s Evil. Adam Cole and Roderick Strong are all but confirmed to represent Undisputed Era this year.
The winners of the tournament will once again receive an NXT Tag Team Championship opportunity. Previous tournament winners include Finn Balor & Samoa Joe, Adam Cole & Kyle O’Reilly, Ricochet & Aleister Black, and Pete Dunne & Matt Riddle.
𝘽𝙍𝙀𝘼𝙆𝙄𝙉𝙂: The Dusty Rhodes #TagTeamClassic returns in TWO WEEKS! #DustyCup 💛🖤#WWENXT @WWEFandango @ZackGibson01 pic.twitter.com/soc8OahYsh
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 31, 2020
Xia Li & Boa
A new vignette for Xia Li and Boa revealed that the tandem will debut their new gimmick next week during New Year’s Evil. It remains to be seen if they are forming a faction with another talent, or if it’s just the pair re-debuting.
𝑵𝑬𝑿𝑻 𝑾𝑬𝑬𝑲.#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/5shpDSJLc1
— WWE (@WWE) December 31, 2020
Click here for complete NXT results and stay tuned to ProWrestling.com for the latest NXT news.
