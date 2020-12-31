Cruiserweight Title Match Added To NXT New Year’s Evil, Updated Lineup

As noted, Lucha House Party are back in NXT. Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado scored a win over Legado del Fantasma and then had a confrontation with Santos Escobar.

Following these happenings, we now know that Metalik will challenge Escobar for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship next week at New Year’s Evil.

The special episode will also see the re-debuts of Xia Li and Boa, plus the bracket reveal for the 2021 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic.

Below is the updated lineup for January 6:

NXT New Year’s Evil

Wednesday, January 6, 2021

NXT Championship

Finn Balor (c) vs. Kyle O’Reilly

NXT Cruiserweight Championship

Santos Escobar (c) vs. Gran Metalik

Last Woman Standing Match

Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Gonzalez

Fight Pit

Tommaso Ciampa vs. Timothy Thatcher

Damian Priest vs. Karrion Kross

Xia Li & Boa appear

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic brackets revealed