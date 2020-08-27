Current Betting Odds Ahead Of WWE Payback

WWE Payback is right around the corner and a stacked card is already being formed for the show, but who are the favorites?

WWE only gave itself a one-week turnaround between WWE SummerSlam and WWE Payback and because of that, the betting odds for the first set of announced matches are already available for fans.

Bet Online has provided the odds for the matches already confirmed for the event, which can be seen below:

Bray Wyatt (c) vs Braun Strowman vs Roman Reigns

Bray Wyatt 1/3

Roman Reigns 3/2

Braun Strowman 5/1

Keith Lee vs Randy Orton

Keith Lee -120 (5/6)

Randy Orton -120 (5/6)

Bayley & Sasha Banks vs Shayna Bazler & Nia Jax

Shayna Bazler & Nia Jax -140 (5/7)

Bayley & Sasha Banks EVEN (1/1)

Apollo Crews (c) vs Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley -250 (2/5)

Apollo Crews +170 (17/10)