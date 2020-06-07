Current Betting Odds For Tonight’s WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House

WWE NXT Takeover: In Your House will be taking place this evening and the latest betting odds for each match have been made available online.

WWE has stacked the deck for this show, with three major title matches taking place, as well as several other huge dream matches such as Tommaso Ciampa facing Karrion Kross.

Bet Online has provided some betting odds for the show tonight, which gives a good indication as to who the favorites are going into the show.

Adam Cole (c) vs Velveteen Dream

Adam Cole: -300 (1/3)

Velveteen Dream: +200 (2/1)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs Rhea Ripley vs Io Shirai

Io Shirai: 2/3 (favorite)

Charlotte Flair: 6/5

Rhea Ripley: 2/1

Keith Lee (c) vs Johnny Gargano

Johnny Gargano: -160 (5/8)

Keith Lee: +120 (6/5)

Tommaso Ciampa vs Karrion Kross

Karrion Kross: -250 (2/5)

Tommaso Ciampa: +170 (17/10)

Finn Balor vs Damian Priest

Damian Priest: -160 (5/8)

Finn Balor: +120 (6/5)

Six-Woman Tag Team Match

Mia Yim & Shotzi Blackheart & Tegan Nox: -200 (1/2)

Candice LeRae & Dakota Kai & Raquel Gonzalez: +150 (3/2)