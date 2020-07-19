Current Betting Odds For WWE’s The Horror Show At Extreme Rules

Tonight will see WWE’s The Horror Show At Extreme Rules take place, and the current betting odds are now available for the event.

While the betting odds don’t guarantee who will be walking away with the victories, it does give an indication of the current favorites for each match.

The current odds below are courtesy of BetOnline:

Braun Stowman (c) vs Bray Wyatt:

Bray Wyatt: -150 (2/3)

Braun Strowman: +110 (11/10)

Drew McIntyre (c) vs Dolph Ziggler:

Drew McIntyre: -2000 (1/20)

Dolph Ziggler: +700 (7/1)

Asuka (c) vs Sasha Banks:

Asuka: -300 (1/3)

Sasha Banks: +200 (2/1)

Bayley (c) vs Nikki Cross:

Bayley: -600 (1/6)

Nikki Cross: +350 (7/2)

Apollo Crews (c) vs MVP:

Apollo Crews: -450 (2/9)

MVP: +275 (11/4)

Rey Mysterio vs Seth Rollins:

Seth Rollins: -150 (2/3)

Rey Mysterio: +110 (11/10)