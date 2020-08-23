Current Plans For Tonight’s SummerSlam Main Event (Potential Spoiler)

Right now, the current plan is for the Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt to go on last tonight at WWE SummerSlam, reports PWInsider.com.

WWE has been heavily pushing the tagline “You’ll Never See It Coming” for this year’s summer classic. Rumors have been swirling all weekend that the company has some major angles and surprises planned for the show.

For what it’s worth, the WWE Payback pay-per-view takes place in just one week, August 30, so it would make sense for tonight’s show to have more angles than usual with very little time to build to the next event.