Current WWE Elimination Chamber 2020 Betting Odds

The betting odds for tonight’s WWE Elimination Chamber PPV have been released, giving a glimpse at the current favorites heading into the show.

Of course, take all betting odds with a pinch of salt as they don’t provide any guarantees on the winners and losers, and things can always change.

Below are the current odds, courtesy of BetOnline.

United States Championship Match

Andrade -140 (5/7)

Humberto EVEN (1/1)

Intercontinental Championship Match

Braun Strowman -500 (1/5)

Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro & Sami Zayn +300 (3/1)

Raw Tag Team Championship Match

The Street Profits -250 (2/5)

Seth Rollins & Murphy +170 (17/10)

AJ Styles vs Aleister Black

Aleister Black -150 (2/3)

AJ Styles +110 (11/10)

SmackDown Tag Team Championship Elimination Chamber Match

The Miz & John Morrison 10/13

The Usos 9/4

The New Day 4/1

Heavy Machinery 10/1

Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode 16/1

Lucha House Party 33/1

Women’s #1 Contender Elimination Chamber Match

Ruby Riott 16/1

Liv Morgan 20/1

Natalya 25/1

Sarah Logan 25/1

Shayna Baszler 1/14

Asuka 6/1