Curt Hawkins Reveals He Is Open To Joining AEW: “I Haven’t Missed An Episode”

Curt Hawkins was amongst the 30+ WWE Superstars who ended up being released by the company last month and he has recently spoken with Comicbook.com about what he will do next.

“I mean obviously I’d love to (work for AEW). I haven’t missed an episode. I’ve watched everything from day one. I have a ridiculous amount of friends involved in that company so I’m always rooting for them. I’m rooting for, what their impact on the business is as a whole. They’ve made it better for everybody. So I would never say never to anything.

“I’ve even enjoyed their no-fan presentation a lot better than WWE. I think they’re doing the best with that scenario. There’s so much opportunity once the world starts to turn back. I see the light at the end of this coronavirus tunnel here and I think things are going to normalise to the new normal. And prior to this, wrestling was on fire man, there was just so much opportunity everywhere.”