WWE revealed a new class of Performance Center recruits today on their official website, including several members of the now defunct EVOLVE Wrestling roster.

The list includes former EVOLVE Tag Team Champion Anthony Greene, Brandi Lauren, Texas-born but Midwest standout Curt Stallion, referee Jake Clemons, Joe Gacy, EVOLVE Champion Josh Briggs and Leon Ruff.

All-American wrestler Jacob Kasper is also among the new recruits.