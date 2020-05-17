D-Von Dudley Announces His Official Retirement From In-Ring Competition

WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley has officially called time on his in-ring career this week. He made the announcement during his latest Table Talk podcast, but he did admit he wishes he had an extra year wrestling before he finished.

“Even though I was a little frustrated about not continuing to wrestle for that one more year that I wanted, I’m extremely happy now being a producer and not wrestling. I have officially hung it up, I’m done. Except for different appearances that they may want me to do on the show, but no more wrestling.

No more fighting for the titles. None of that anymore. I’m done. I’m officially done.” said D-Von Dudley. “I’ve had my fifteen minutes of fame and it was a good ride. It really was. The old-timers used to tell me don’t blink, because when you do it’s over. It goes that fast. And it did feel like it went really, really fast.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.)