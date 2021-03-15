D-Von Dudley Claims Ladders Hurt More Than Chairs & Tables

Eric Bischoff recently spoke about the infamous TNA Victory Road match between Jeff Hardy and Sting, on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast.

The match is one of the most infamous in wrestling history, with Jeff turning up to the match intoxicated, which led to Bischoff calling an audible to have Sting defeat him in just over a minute.

Eric spoke about how he felt following the incident when Dixie Carter wanted to bring Jeff Hardy back to the company. He revealed the advice he gave and how, at the time, he was done with him.

“My advice to her was if you’re going to bring him back, you at least need to hold him accountable by making him apologize to every single guy on the roster. That was my idea. Not because I needed to hear it, I didn’t give a f***, I was done with Jeff Hardy at the time. I wouldn’t have given him the time of day at that point because I was so angry with him for being as unprofessional as he was.”

Jeff did apologize to the roster when he came back, and Bischoff revealed that his opinion of him did start to change after that point.

“Jeff did come in and he manned up. My opinion of Jeff actually changed after that, but that day it was like why even spend five minutes getting talent together in a room to listen to his bullsh**. I wouldn’t have taken somebody away from bad catering to listen to Jeff Hardy apologize if it was my choice, but it wasn’t.”

Eric finally discussed Jeff’s addiction in general, likening it to Scott Hall as he discussed he now has more respect for Jeff Hardy than ever before.