D-Von Dudley Reveals He Is Dealing With Health Issues

During the most recent episode of D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed he’s dealing with health issues.

Dudley hasn’t been involved in the podcast for a few weeks now, but during the most recent episode with Bayley, the legendary tag team specialist did provide an update on his status.

Unfortunately, that update resulted in him revealing that he is currently dealing with some health issues, stating that things have been rough for him.