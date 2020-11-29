Connect with us

WWE

D-Von Dudley Reveals He Is Dealing With Health Issues

Published

4 hours ago

on

During the most recent episode of D-Von Dudley’s Table Talk podcast, the WWE Hall Of Famer revealed he’s dealing with health issues.

Dudley hasn’t been involved in the podcast for a few weeks now, but during the most recent episode with Bayley, the legendary tag team specialist did provide an update on his status.

Unfortunately, that update resulted in him revealing that he is currently dealing with some health issues, stating that things have been rough for him.

“Hanging in there. I’ve had some health issues but I’m hanging in there.

I miss you guys. Hopefully I’ll be back soon. I gotta see what the doctors say but, it’s been a little rough, but I’ve been hanging in there, doing what I can.” (H/T to Post Wrestling for the transcriptions.)

Related Topics:
Advertisement

WWE

Sami Zayn Gives Major Praise To Daniel Bryan

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

Sami Zayn battled Daniel Bryan on WWE SmackDown this week and after the show, the Intercontinental Champion praised him on Twitter.

Despite Sami playing a heel on television at the moment, he took to Twitter to show his real thoughts about Daniel Bryan as he praised him as the best in-ring performer of his generation.

“As much as I run my mouth, it is always an absolute privilege to be able to get in the ring with Daniel Bryan,” Zayn said. “You never know if or when it might happen again. He is, in my opinion, the best in ring performer of our generation. Still it should be noted, I won the match.”

Continue Reading

WWE

The Undertaker Reveals Which Matches New Wrestling Fans Should Watch

Published

2 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

The Undertaker recently gave his thoughts on which matches brand new wrestling fans should watch to get an idea of the business.

The Deadman recently appeared on the popular YouTube show, Hot Ones, where he was asked how he would introduce fans into the wrestling world.

The Undertaker picked a variety of matches from old-school classics, to one as recent as this year in the COVID-19 era of wrestling as his five options that people should watch.

“I would go with Randy Savage and Ricky Steamboat, any match between Ric Flair and Harley Race. Little bit of an ego-maniac here but I would put Undertaker / Shawn Michaels, WrestleMania 25.

Modern day, the recent match between Edge and Randy Orton. Those are four that kind of encapsulates what we do, at its highest level.” (H/T to WrestlingInc.com for the transcriptions.)

Continue Reading

WWE

Steve Austin Discusses What It’s Like Working With Mike Tyson

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nov 29, 2020

By

Steve Austin gave his thoughts on working with Mike Tyson on social media recently ahead of his return to the boxing world.

Mike Tyson was back in the ring yesterday for an exhibition match, which ended in a draw. But on social media, Steve Austin made it clear that working with Tyson was a great experience.

The two men were involved in one of the biggest storylines in wrestling history, with their pull-apart brawl on Monday Night Raw being a huge moment.

Continue Reading

Trending