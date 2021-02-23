WWE
Dakota Kai Admits She Had Reservations About Turning Heel
While Dakota Kai has thrived in her role as a heel, the WWE NXT Superstar has admitted she did have reservations about turning.
Kai originally turned heel back at NXT Takeover: WarGames 2019 when she attacked her former Team Kick partner, and best friend Tegan Nox. While the idea has worked out well for her character, Dakota admitted when talking to Fightful.com that she did have some reservations about turning heel at first.
“Okay, well, I’m in my fourteenth year of pro wrestling right now, which is really weird to say, and for 99% of those years I was playing babyface. Because it was the most natural role for me to play. It was easy. There were no real challenges there. I was just myself. When this idea was originally brought to me, I did have some reservations just because it was a newer role. I did play a little bit of the heel role back in Australia in MCW, because it’s easy for the Kiwi to be the bad guy in Australia because we have that rivalry there. But, never anything to this extent. So, I have to admit I did have some fears just because this wasn’t going to be easy for me to do and there were going to be big challenges there. But, once the turned happened at War Games everything started rolling and I started gatherng more confidence with everything that I did. Then, the pairing with Raquel helped me so much more because I did feel like I hit a ceiling in terms of what I was doing as a heel even if it was only a few months. But, once she was paired with me, it was like, ‘Oh, we’re taking this ball and we’re running with it,’ you know what I mean? I feel like we’re still doing that to this day,” Kai said.
Since that point, Dakota Kai has ended up in a tag team with Raquel Gonzalez, and she revealed that it was the company who brought that idea to them.
“They actually came to us with this idea on the creative side,” Dakota Kai told Fightful. “Hunter was the guy and the team, they really were the ones who paired us together. It’s crazy thinking about it now because Raquel was my first match at the Performance Center after I got signed and I was one of her first matches, too. So, everything has really come full circle. But, I think the main thing us that a lot of us girls in the locker room are super, super stoked about was she was at the Performance Center before I was. So, she was there a while and she never really had that breakout moment or really given any opportunity to be on the big stage of being on NXT TV.”
Dakota spoke about her tag team partner in more detail, stating that everyone was excited about Raquel getting the opportunity due to how hard she works.
“When the idea was finally brought out us, everyone—not just myself—we were so stoked for her. Because she’s one of the hardest workers and super lovely, too, and I knew we’d get along. You don’t want to be paired with someone and be like ‘Oh, no.’ But, she’s so nice and she’s the hardest worker. She’s super strong. She’s a freakin’ powerhouse. So, it only helped my sort of… I’d just turned heel a few months before. So, it really helped my creativity in terms of opening up more potential opportunities to play that role,” Kai said.
The duo have been very dominant together since they joined forces, and they recently won the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and they will be challenging for the Women’s Tag Team Championships on the 3/3 episode of WWE NXT.
Mick Foley Urges WWE To “Strap That Rocket” To Rhea Ripley
WWE Hall Of Famer, Mick Foley, has urged WWE to “strap that rocket” to Rhea Ripley when she debuts on the main roster.
This week on WWE Raw it was confirmed that the former WWE NXT Women’s Champion will be joining the red brand in the near future, and there is already a buzz amongst fans and those in the industry about her appearing.
Mick Foley is one of those, and he has urged WWE to not mess around with her or make her suffer 50/50 booking. Instead, Foley wants to see the rocket strapped to her, telling WWE to see how far she can fly.
It's vital that @WWE not mess around when it comes to pushing @RheaRipley_WWE
PLEASE don't allow her to suffer a 50/50 fate.
Strap that rocket to her back, and see how far she can fly. https://t.co/3lFg147YJ7
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) February 23, 2021
Kurt Angle Reflects On His Retirement Match, Putting Over Corbin & Thoughts On Lars Sullivan
During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke in detail about his retirement from wrestling.
Angle spoke in detail about how he wanted his final match to be with John Cena, admitted the two men spoke about it backstage that day at WrestleMania.
“I never reached out to John,” Angle explained. “I decided to go to Vince and talk to him about it, when I had the meeting with him I’m not even sure he even contacted John. I wasn’t expecting John to be at WrestleMania so I went to Vince a good month and a half before WrestleMania to tell him ‘I want John Cena at WrestleMania, I want it to be my retirement match. I’d love to wrestle John because I started out his career and I wanted him to end mine.’ I was hoping that he would put me in that match but it just didn’t happen.”
“That’s what made me go crazy was he’s the Thuganomics Cena and I’m the Olympic hero, this would’ve been perfect,” Angle said. “I didn’t think he was going to do a throwback and ironically he did. I saw him at WrestleMania, I gave him a big hug and told him I wanted him to be his match. He said I know, it just couldn’t happen. I didn’t ask him why, maybe Cena didn’t want to wrestle at WrestleMania. Maybe that’s the reason it didn’t occur, I don’t know.”
Angle instead worked with Baron Corbin, and while he admitted that he wasn’t pleased with his performance, he did have praise for Corbin.
“He was great, very professional, very kind, respectful,” Angle said. “He was cool with doing whatever I wanted to do. He didn’t care if I kicked his ass the whole match and he snuck a victory, he was just happy to be in the ring with me. I thought that was really cool. I like the kid a lot, I was glad to do the honours for him. He’s very likeable, he’s a good kid. Very smart and knows the business.
“I was relieved it was over,” Angle said. “I was a bit sad, felt a little guilty about being relieved. I never felt that way about a match before, I always did my best and I was very hard on myself all the time. This time I was very easy on myself. As long as you get through it alive you’ll be fine. My mindset before that was I don’t care if I died, as long as I have a great match. I felt guilty about that, I got a little emotional with the crowd.
Riddle Reveals Who He Thinks Will Be The Next Big Thing In Wrestling
Riddle recently revealed who he believes will end up being “the next big thing” in professional wrestling.
The new United States Champion spoke with ViBe & Wrestling, where he claimed that the future of wrestling could be Parker Boudreaux, adding that he wants to get a match with him.
“It seems more realistic to get a match with Parker,” Riddle said. “I’ve seen Parker, talked to Parker and the conversation it went a lot better that it did with Brock. Parker is like a young kid. He is hungry, he wants to sink his teeth into this and he is making the right moves in the sense that he is presenting himself to the world properly. He seems hungry, he seems like he is trying to learn as fast as he can so he can be a part of the show as soon as he can. If you are hungry and you can bring something different to the table, you are going to be somebody in this sport.
“I think he brings all that so you never know, only time will tell, but right now I think that this Parker guy, this Boudreaux guy, I don’t know if that’s the name he’s going to stick with. I think he called himself ‘The Destroyer of Gods.’ I don’t know if that’s gonna make it and pass the writing team, you never knows. The guy looks phenomenal. He has a great gift and only time will tell, but I think he is going to be ‘The Next Big Thing.’”
Riddle also had high praise for two new members of the WWE NXT roster, MSK, claiming that the Dusty Cup winners are “awesome.”
“MSK, they are awesome. I know those guys, I wrestle them in the past and they are hard workers, they get it, they are entertaining,” Riddle said. “I mean did you see those guys eating pop corn the other day? They are very charismatic. They don’t care what you think about them and they delivered. Honestly I felt bad for Grizzle Young Vets because they got to the finals again and they didn’t win.
“But what a great start for MSK, winning the Dusty Cup on their first time in the tournament. I am happy for them. They are a couple of good bros.”
