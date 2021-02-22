Connect with us

WWE

Dakota Kai Reflects On Her Injury Recover & Why NXT’s Women’s Division Is So Good

Published

2 hours ago

on

Dakota Kai

WWE NXT Superstar, Dakota Kai recently reflected on her journey back from injury and the women’s division in WWE NXT.

Kai suffered a torn ACL which saw her miss most of 2019, and she spoke with WrestlingInc.com about how her rehabilitation process was during this time.


“I had to undergo surgery and be out 8-9 months. While the physical side of rehab is tough, that’s so easy compared to the emotional and mental side of it,” she said. “That’s where the struggle lies. Even after I came back and made my re-debut and returned to NXT TV, you’re still in a weird mind space. You’re worried. You’re paranoid. You don’t want to have that happen again with the risk of tearing your ACL a little higher just because you rehabbed and strengthened the knee so much that they might not be evened out.

“More than anything you want to make sure your opponent is safe and that you’re there for them,” Kai added. “ I really couldn’t afford to be paranoid or unsure. I had to be sure of myself because I feel like at the end of the day that’s the only thing that could break me out of the mental struggle.”

Kai has thrived within the WWE NXT women’s division, which has been heavily praised overall in recent times, and Kai believes that the division thrives because of how selfless everyone is.

“We are so selfless,” Kai said, describing the locker room. “At the end of the day, we want to put on the best story and show possible and whatever that is, we’re going to work together to do that. We all trust each other 100 percent. That locker room is so full of crazily talented ladies. But at the end of the day, the reason why we are so successful and put on great stories and matches, we’re genuinely like a big family.”

Dakota Kai and her tag team partner, Raquel Gonzalez recently won the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with the duo earning a future shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Sasha Banks Isn’t Interested In A Fourth Hell In A Cell Match

Published

11 mins ago

on

Feb 22, 2021

By

Sasha Banks has had a huge history with the Hell In A Cell stipulation, but she admitted that she’s not interested in having another.

The Legit Boss was in the first-ever women’s Hell In A Cell match with Charlotte Flair, and since then she’s gone on to have another two, one with Becky Lynch and the other with Bayley. Sasha spoke about the first match she had, admitting she was very nervous beforehand.


“But you have to know this match is scary, especially for a woman, someone who is small in my stature. I was honestly super, super nervous because I didn’t know we were going to main event till the night before. Charlotte called me and she told me and it just made me shook, it made me second guess myself, is what I have in my mind good enough to be the main event?”

However, during her appearance on the Broken Skull Sessions, she made it clear that she’s not in a hurry to have a fourth.

“I’ve been in three (Hell in a Cell match) of them. These are hard matches, these are… I don’t want to be in a fourth one. Done it, feel good, don’t want to get hurt. It hurts.” (H/T to SK Wrestling for the transcriptions)

WWE

The Undertaker Discusses The Rock Potentially Running For President

Published

30 mins ago

on

Feb 22, 2021

By

The Undertaker

The Undertaker recently spoke with TMZ Sports, giving his opinion on whether or not The Rock could potentially run for President.

The Deadman discussed how The Rock has such a great work ethic, and he puts everything into whatever he does, which is why he thinks he will eventually run.


“That man works his tail off and he dives in wholeheartedly in everything that he does and if he gets his mindset that he wants to make a run at politics, ya know what? I think he’ll do it.”

When asked about the political divide, The Undertaker believes that The Rock could be the person to unite everyone, which he thinks the people are looking for right now.

“I think so. He’s so charming, he’s so witty, I think he can be the uniter that people are looking for.”

WWE

Sami Zayn Recalls Mentioning AEW During WWE Raw Promo

Published

54 mins ago

on

Feb 22, 2021

By

Sami Zayn reflects on his decision to mention AEW during a live WWE Raw promo and the reaction it got backstage.

Back n May of 2019, WWE brought out an Electric Chair Q&A segment which had Sami sat in a chair while he was asked questions by fans. Sami told them they could ask him about anything, stating “even AEW,” which was something nobody was expecting.


Zayn recently spoke with Rick Ucchino of Sportskeeda and recalled the decision to mention WWE’s new rival company not being met with a good reaction.

“So it wasn’t entirely, entirely off the cuff but it was off the cuff to a certain degree, and the reaction was, uh, let’s say unfavorable [Laughs] since the electric chair met its demise that very same week,” Zayn said.

Sam reflected on how AEW was getting a lot of buzz at the time, and therefore he expected to be asked about it during the segment.

“It was right on everybody’s mind,” Zayn recalled. “It was super, super fresh and I think they had just announced this TV deal. They had just announced that this wasn’t just going to be a pay-per-view. This is going to be a competitor and all this sort of stuff. And they tell me that we’re doing this segment where it’s legitimately, you know, unplanned questions and anybody could ask anything. So at the time this was the number one topic in the wrestling world. So you kind of expected to be asked about it.”

Speaking about the segment itself, Sami stated that WWE was hoping for it to feel unpredictable and risky, but Sami felt the questions didn’t create the right vibe.

“What they were going for was that it had a very risky, unpredictable feel to it,” Zayn stated. “As I was out there, I was like, this doesn’t have these vibes, these questions are too sterile. So I felt like it was upon me, it was incumbent upon me, to sort of make it controversial. And the fact that we’re talking about it now, all this time later, you know I hate to say I was right, but I kind of think I was right to do it.”

