WWE NXT Superstar, Dakota Kai recently reflected on her journey back from injury and the women’s division in WWE NXT.

Kai suffered a torn ACL which saw her miss most of 2019, and she spoke with WrestlingInc.com about how her rehabilitation process was during this time.

“I had to undergo surgery and be out 8-9 months. While the physical side of rehab is tough, that’s so easy compared to the emotional and mental side of it,” she said. “That’s where the struggle lies. Even after I came back and made my re-debut and returned to NXT TV, you’re still in a weird mind space. You’re worried. You’re paranoid. You don’t want to have that happen again with the risk of tearing your ACL a little higher just because you rehabbed and strengthened the knee so much that they might not be evened out. “More than anything you want to make sure your opponent is safe and that you’re there for them,” Kai added. “ I really couldn’t afford to be paranoid or unsure. I had to be sure of myself because I feel like at the end of the day that’s the only thing that could break me out of the mental struggle.”

Kai has thrived within the WWE NXT women’s division, which has been heavily praised overall in recent times, and Kai believes that the division thrives because of how selfless everyone is.

“We are so selfless,” Kai said, describing the locker room. “At the end of the day, we want to put on the best story and show possible and whatever that is, we’re going to work together to do that. We all trust each other 100 percent. That locker room is so full of crazily talented ladies. But at the end of the day, the reason why we are so successful and put on great stories and matches, we’re genuinely like a big family.”

Dakota Kai and her tag team partner, Raquel Gonzalez recently won the first-ever Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, with the duo earning a future shot at the Women’s Tag Team Championships.