Dakota Kai Wins Gauntlet Match To Enter Ladder Match For 4/8 NXT; Full Line-Up Confirmed

The gauntlet match to determine the final participant for the upcoming ladder match has been confirmed as Dakota Kai secure the win.

The gauntlet match was won by Kai, who will now compete in the ladder match and defeated Shotzi Blackheart to secure the victory. It was the final victory of the match that Blackheart had dominated as she beat Deonna Purrazzo, Xia Li, Aliyah, and Kayden Carter prior to being eliminated herself.

The ladder match will determine a new number one contender for the NXT Women’s Championship and was originally set to take place at NXT Takeover: Tampa.

After the show was pulled due to the recent Coronavirus outbreak the ladder match was moved to the 4/8 episode of WWE NXT. Kai joins Chelsea Green, Candice LeRae, Mia Yim, Io Shirai, and her rival, Tegan Nox in the match.

The winner of the ladder match will face either Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair for the NXT Women’s Championship at an undetermined date.