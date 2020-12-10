Damian Priest Admits He Was Initially Unsure About The Leon Ruff Storyline

Damian Priest has recently been heavily involved in Leon Ruff’s first push in WWE, but he admitted he wasn’t 100% sold on the idea at first.

Priest has been feuding for the North American Championship with Leon Ruff and Johnny Gargano over recent weeks, which culminated in a triple threat match at NXT Takeover: WarGames, which was won by Gargano.

It all began when Leon Ruff shocked the world and won the title, defeating Gargano with the help of Priest, who had just lost the title to Gargano in the first place. Ruff has since been very impressive with his inclusion in the storyline, but Priest wasn’t always 100% on the idea, as he revealed on X-Pac’s 12360 podcast.

“When we first started this whole ordeal, I’ll be completely honest and I even said — I explained that to Leon [Ruff] where I wasn’t 100 percent invested in it. I didn’t know what to expect. To me of course, everybody has a better idea, everybody is the best booker ever, right? So I had other ideas, I wasn’t sure. I didn’t know him, so to me it was like what are we doing? And then, we did it. Okay, we got it done and then I got to meet him and be around him a little bit more and actually have conversation with the kid, and then we progressed and just the way this — what’s happened, I couldn’t have imagined a cooler storyline that was about me and somebody else but then, actually elevated and helped somebody else deservingly. Super cool, and I really like Leon Ruff. He’s actually just as lovable, humble, respectful as you see. The person you see on TV, that’s really who he is. So I’m really happy that he’s getting this spotlight and I don’t know what his career is gonna be, I don’t know what is gonna develop from this, but I look forward to watching it and following the ride like anybody else, because he hit my heart too just like most of the audience, you know what I mean? I actually fell fond of the person because he’s so — he really… he loves this business like we do and he’s a little younger and less experienced so he’s like that raw love that you wish to find in something like this and something that we cherish like this business, and I’m so happy for him and I’m glad he got this opportunity.” (H/T to POST Wrestling for the transcription).

Priest was originally set to team with Ruff next week on WWE NXT, but he was taken out of action by the returning Karrion Kross, beginning a storyline with the former NXT Champion instead.