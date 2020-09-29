Damian Priest Admits To Being Shocked At Pat McAfee’s Takeover Performance

North American Champion, Damian Priest recently discussed Pat McAfee’s in-ring debut at NXT Takeover: XXX, admitting he was shocked by it.

McAfee competed in a losing effort against Adam Cole in what was a very impressive outing for the former NFL star. When speaking with Gorilla Position, Priest admitted he thought that McAfee’s performance was outstanding.

“Absolutely outstanding performance, I mean he excelled” Damien Priest began on the podcast. “I’ve seen people wrestle for years that can’t put on a match like that. I’m just being honest, I have wrestled around the indies. And in the end? These guys can’t do what he can do. “He [McAfee] actually telling a story and wrestling a good match? And then doing some high risk manoeuvres that are just outstanding? I mean like i said, I was surprised. I mean, I knew he had been training, I knew he trained with Rip Rogers. There was no way a professional athlete was going to come into this unprepared.”

Priest admitted that he knew McAfee would take things seriously but didn’t expect the level of performance that McAfee delivered.

“I wasn’t surprised that he took it as seriously as he did” Damien Priest would continue. “But just because you take it seriously? It doesn’t mean you’re going to get to THAT level of performance, especially without a track record.” (H/T to SEScoops.com for the transcriptions.)