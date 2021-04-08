Wrestling News
Damian Priest Believes Bad Bunny Will Surprise People At WWE WrestleMania 37
Damian Priest will be making his WWE WrestleMania debut this weekend, and he believes his partner will surprise fans.
Priest will be teaming up with Bad Bunny to take on The Miz and John Morrison on night one of WWE WrestleMania 37, and he thinks the musician will surprise fans.
The former WWE NXT North American Champion recently spoke with Daisy Ruth of WFLA and Priest spoke about how Bad Bunny has been committed to training.
“Every week, multiple days a week, we’re in the ring together,” said Priest. “I’ll tell you what, come WrestleMania, he’s going to surprise some people, he’s taking it seriously. The one thing he’s been adamant about is making sure he got everybody’s respect, he earned everybody’s respect.”
Priest also spoke about an interaction he had with someone where they thanked him for representing the Hispanic community.
“The other day I was pumping gas and somebody came up to me. It’s not uncommon to have fans coming up to you, but what he said was different, which was ‘thank you,’” recalled Priest. “He thanked me for showing light on our community, our Hispanic community.”
“He [the fan] was like, ‘thanks, you do a lot of us proud. It’s cool that you guys are speaking Spanish on TV and wearing the flag and just making the world know of our culture, putting more eyes on us.’ I thought that was cool. By that same token, I look forward to, especially at WrestleMania, is to have those eyes stay with us.”
Wrestling News
Bayley Reveals She Pitched Ideas For WWE WrestleMania 37
Bayley currently isn’t on the card for WWE WrestleMania 37, but she revealed that she pitched several ideas for herself on the show.
Fans have been surprised that Bayley isn’t booked on either night of WWE WrestleMania 37, despite her impressive year. However, she told Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT that there currently aren’t any plans.
“I cannot give you an honest answer, dude, I don’t know. I’m sorry guys, it just didn’t happen. Even if there was something, I don’t know if I would tell you guys to spoil it. But yeah, it’s OK. I’ll be here for a long time. I might just jump the barricade and steal my own moment if they won’t give me one. I’ll just steal it.”
Despite not being booked, Bayley did reveal she’s pitched plenty of stuff for the show, and while Bayley insists that she’d have loved to compete, she’s looking on the bright side.
“I’ve pitched for stuff for this past WrestleMania just because there has been so many instances this past year where the pitches have gone through and it becomes easier to talk to certain people. My brain actually started working developing the more experienced I got [laughs]. So yeah, there’s always ideas like that. I don’t know how it goes for other people, but it’s definitely open. I would have loved to have had a non-title match at WrestleMania. Just a grudge type of match. Something that meant, not more than a title, but was a little deeper than a title. But, there’s always next year. I’m just so happy that more women are going to be represented and I know the two title matches are going to be killer so we can’t really be bummed out about it, we got to look at the bright side I guess,” she said.
It’s worth noting that Bayley did confirm she isn’t injured during the interview.
AEW
Tony Khan Discusses Chris Jericho’s Broken Skull Sessions Appearance
AEW President has given his thoughts on Chris Jericho’s upcoming WWE appearance on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.
The wrestling world was shocked last week when it was revealed that the AEW star will be Steve Austin’s next guest on the Broken Skull Sessions interview show, marking a first-ever WWE and AEW crossover.
Tony Khan appeared on Busted Open Radio this week, where he gave his thoughts on allowing Jericho to appear on Peacock under the WWE umbrella.
“What happened was, I had never even considered this would be a possibility. When I heard from Chris that this was something that they wanted to do, I had to think about it for a minute. He and Steve had talked and Steve had asked Chris if he had an interest in doing [the show]. When Chris brought it up to me, at first I was taken aback because Chris doing something with Peacock, WWE’s partner is obviously going to give me pause. When he said it was Steve hosting, I didn’t have to think very hard. I feel Steve [is independent] even though he works with WWE and that’s a company we compete with. I trust Steve immensely and I trust Chris. They’re both friends of mine and I feel it’s going to be a good show. Chris told me I’m going to like it. It’s a good chance to promote AEW to different fans and Steve being the host had a lot to do with it. I’m not sure how it’s going to work out, but I’m excited about it and anytime Steve is involved, I think it’s great,” said Khan. (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
Chris Jericho’s episode of the show will air directly after WWE WrestleMania 37 Night Two this weekend.
Wrestling News
Kurt Angle Reveals Who Pitched The Milk Truck Idea
WWE Hall Of Famer, Kurt Angle recently spoke about his famous milk truck segment, revealing who pitched the idea in the first place.
Angle used the milk truck to hose down the alliance in 2001, in a segment that has gone on to be beloved by wrestling fans. During a Q&A version of his podcast, Angle revealed that it was actually Brian Gewirtz who came up with the idea.
“That was our writer, Brian Gewirtz. He came up with great material for me. It was a spinoff of Stone Cold Steve Austin beer truck incident, where he brought the beer truck in and hosed Vince McMahon a couple years prior. So, since I was doing a program with Austin, Brian came up with the idea of driving a milk truck in and dowsing Stone Cold and The Alliance with milk. It was an awesome event, just so much fun. I had a blast.” (H/T to Fightful.com for the transcriptions)
